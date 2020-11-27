Bad Bunny Sets the Record Straight on Marriage Rumors (Exclusive)

Bad Bunny couldn't be more grateful to have his "perfect quarantine partner." The 26-year-old reggaetonero has been spending his time amid lockdown with his longtime girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, and as he told ET's Denny Directo, life couldn't be better.

"Yeah I'm still in love. [It's] great," the singer said about life with Berlingeri during the pandemic. "No pudo sido mejor. I think [it's been] perfect. My perfect quarantine partner."

Over the past couple of months, many have been speculating that Bad Bunny and Berlingeri are married after fans noticed the "Yo Perreo Sola" reggaetonero wearing an apparent wedding band. Fans first noticed a diamond ring on Berlingeri's left hand in August. Then in October, while Bad Bunny filmed a commercial in Los Angeles, marriage rumors surfaced.

However, while promoting his new album, El Último Tour del Mundo, Bad Bunny denied he's a married man.

"No, I'm not that married," he confirmed, before alluding that he's engaged. "Maybe it can be that. But I think that weddings and get[ting] married scare me. A lot."

One thing that's for sure is that the artist's time at home has taught him to reach out to his loved ones more. The artist was forced to cancel his American Music Awards performance last week after he tested positive for COVID-19. And while he feels "OK," it did make him reflect on the importance of checking in on family.

"The new thing that I learned [was] to be more cariñoso... lovable with my people. Sometimes you have people and you don't say that you love them. So that is [one] thing that I learned," he expressed, adding that he's also thankful for his health. "I'm healthy. You know, I have COVID right now, but I am still healthy. I feel good."

With three albums under his belt this year, (YHLQMDLG, Las que no iban a salir and newly-released El Último Tour del Mundo), all Bad Bunny wants to do next year is throw the biggest party for his fans.

"For 2021, I think that right now my biggest dream is make a concert with a lot of people," he shared. "That's the only thing I want. I know that it's hard, but that's my only goal right now, really."

"I love all my fans," he added. "Thank you for supporting me, for believing in my music and here we go again, another album."

For more on Bad Bunny's album watch the video above. El Último Tour del Mundo is out now.

