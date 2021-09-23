Bad Bunny and Gabriela Berlingeri Relationship Timeline: A Look at Their Four-Year Romance
How Bad Bunny's Girlfriend and Surprise Album Helped Him Get Thr…
JoJo Siwa Explains How Girlfriend Kylie Prew Supported Her While…
Brian Austin Green Reveals How Sharna Burgess Talked Him Into Jo…
JoJo Siwa on Life After Coming Out and Falling in Love With Her …
How Lifetime's New Prince Harry and Meghan Actors Prepared to Pl…
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess on How ‘DWTS’ Is Challengi…
'The Real's Adrienne Houghton and Loni Love Reunite With Tamera …
ET’s Time With Aaliyah: See Rare Interviews from Throughout Her …
Christine Ko and Wes Brown Flirt It Up in Cornhole in Hallmark's…
Denise Richards Cons Her Way to Get What She Wants in Lifetime's…
Kanye West Brings Out Marilyn Manson and DaBaby at 'Donda' Event
Renee Elise Goldsberry on ‘Hamilton’ Emmy Nomination and Nearing…
'CSI: Vegas': Behind the Scenes of Singer Joy Oladokun's Theme R…
'Darcey & Stacey:' Georgi Meets Up With His Ex-Wife in Midseason…
Kim Kardashian Is ‘Open’ to Reconciling With Kanye West (Source)
Kanye West's ‘Donda’: A Breakdown of the Lyrics Seemingly About …
Cardi B and Offset Get Emotional Visiting Schools for Daughter K…
How Prison Matchmaker Chelsea Holmes Helps Inmates Find Love (Ex…
Jennifer Lopez, Diddy, Zoe Saldana and More Stars Shine at Dolce…
Bad Bunny is on top of the world and breaking hearts. The 27-year-old urban singer -- whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio -- has been dating Gabriela Berlingeri for well over three years.
After fan speculation, the two finally went public last year, attending several sporting events and going Instagram official. The couple even worked together on the song "En Casita," featured on Las Que No Iban a Salir.
Last March, Bad Bunny told ET he was "in love" and explained what he values in a relationship. He said honesty is of most importance and that they key to a successful relationship is to be true to yourself. And last November, the Latin GRAMMY winner told ET that he and Berlingeri have taken their relationship to the next level -- but he's still not a married man.
Get to know more about this adoring couple as ET takes a look at their four-year romance.
El Comienzo
Bad Bunny met the now 27-year-old jewelry designer in 2017 while at dinner with his dad and brother in Puerto Rico. The "Yo Perreo Sola" singer told Rolling Stonethat after that encounter, "they've been dating ever since."
Secret Collaborators
Bad Bunny revealed in that same interview that Berlingeri helped record his 2018 collaboration with Jennifer Lopez, "Te Gusté."
"Nobody knows this, but when I did [‘Te Gusté’], the song with J.Lo, Gabriela recorded references for J.Lo’s vocals," he explained.
Going Public
The two were photographed in public for the first time at the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks game on Feb. 28, 2020, in Miami. A couple days later, on March 3, they were also spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.
Getting Candid About Love, But Still Holding Back
In a March 2 interview with ET, Bad Bunny confessed he was in love, before getting shy on the subject. He did, however, share what he values in a relationship. The "Mia" rapper explained that every solid relationship is built on trust and honesty.
He says pretending to be someone you're not won't allow a relationship to work long term. "[It's] always about being honest," he said. "Confianza, pero lo importante es siempre ser tu mismo y abrirte y ser honesto siempre. Cuando tu finges ser alguien y la relación al final del día a no va a funcionar porque cuando te conozca de verdad quien eres pues quizá era lo que no estaba buscando. Hay que ser honesto desde el principio y tu mismo, no finges nunca para agradarlo."
Instagram Official
In a March 7 Instagram post, the artist posted the first photo of him and his girlfriend in a slideshow. Appearing to be on set of a photo shoot or video, Bad Bunny snuck in a pic of Berlingeri at the very end.
From there, fans kept noticing Berlingeri pop up in the singer's Instagrams more frequently as the coronavirus pandemic forced many to quarantine.
She was also the photographer behind Bad Bunny's steamy quarantine nudes.
In April, after releasing his music video for "Yo Perreo Sola," Bad Bunny also posted a video of himself in drag kissing his lady.
That same month, he shared a selfie of himself with Berlingeri "en casita."
Music Video Debut
While Bad Bunny hasn't put Berlingeri in one of his music videos, the two did make a sweet appearance in Residente's romantic "Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe" visual.
Not Holding Back
It wasn't until Bad Bunny's May Rolling Stone cover story that he openly talked about Berlingeri and their relationship.
"Do people really think I’m spending quarantine alone?" he asked in the interview. "No! I am with someone, she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have.”
"I am happy with her. [People] don’t know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most," he expressed. His girlfriend also took the photos for the magazine. "It was a cute couple’s activity," he said of the shoot.
Engagement and Marriage Speculations
In August, fans noticed that Berlingeri was rocking a giant diamond on her ring finger. In a video she posted, Bad Bunny slyly zoomed in on her stunning rock.
Then in October, while Bad Bunny was filming a commercial in Los Angeles, people also noticed that he was rocking a wedding band.
Settling the Record Straight
However, while chatting with ET last November, Bad Bunny confirmed that he and his lady are not married.
"No, I'm not that married," he noted, before hinting that he's engaged. "Maybe it can be that. But I think that weddings and get[ing] married scare me. A lot."
His time at home amid the pandemic and after testing positive for COVID-19 has taught him to be more caring and to cherish loved ones.
"The new thing that I learned [was] to be more cariñosa...lovable with my people. Sometimes you have the people and you don't say that you love them. So that is [one] thing that I learned," he expressed, adding that he's also thankful for his health. "I'm healthy. You know, I have COVID right now, but I am still healthy. I feel good."
Taking It to the Red Carpet
The pair took their romance to the next level as they stepped out on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.
The two made a stylish duo as they posed for the cameras, with Bad Bunny rocking a baby blue suit with a white shirt and white shoes, and Berlingeri wearing a gorgeous multi-colored gown with a thigh-high slit and black heels. Amid engagement and marriage rumors, the two were without visible wedding rings.
For more on Bad Bunny and Berlingeri, watch below.
RELATED CONTENT:
Bad Bunny on How His 'Dark' New Album Helped His Mental Health
Bad Bunny's Best Hits for Your Holiday Playlist
Bad Bunny Says He's 'in Love': What He Values in a Relationship
Related Gallery