Bad Bunny is on top of the world and breaking hearts. The 27-year-old urban singer -- whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio -- has been dating Gabriela Berlingeri for well over three years.

After fan speculation, the two finally went public last year, attending several sporting events and going Instagram official. The couple even worked together on the song "En Casita," featured on Las Que No Iban a Salir.

Last March, Bad Bunny told ET he was "in love" and explained what he values in a relationship. He said honesty is of most importance and that they key to a successful relationship is to be true to yourself. And last November, the Latin GRAMMY winner told ET that he and Berlingeri have taken their relationship to the next level -- but he's still not a married man.

Get to know more about this adoring couple as ET takes a look at their four-year romance.

El Comienzo

Bad Bunny met the now 27-year-old jewelry designer in 2017 while at dinner with his dad and brother in Puerto Rico. The "Yo Perreo Sola" singer told Rolling Stonethat after that encounter, "they've been dating ever since."

Secret Collaborators

Bad Bunny revealed in that same interview that Berlingeri helped record his 2018 collaboration with Jennifer Lopez, "Te Gusté."

"Nobody knows this, but when I did [‘Te Gusté’], the song with J.Lo, Gabriela recorded references for J.Lo’s vocals," he explained.

Going Public

The two were photographed in public for the first time at the Miami Heat and the Dallas Mavericks game on Feb. 28, 2020, in Miami. A couple days later, on March 3, they were also spotted at the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers game at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Getting Candid About Love, But Still Holding Back

In a March 2 interview with ET, Bad Bunny confessed he was in love, before getting shy on the subject. He did, however, share what he values in a relationship. The "Mia" rapper explained that every solid relationship is built on trust and honesty.

He says pretending to be someone you're not won't allow a relationship to work long term. "[It's] always about being honest," he said. "Confianza, pero lo importante es siempre ser tu mismo y abrirte y ser honesto siempre. Cuando tu finges ser alguien y la relación al final del día a no va a funcionar porque cuando te conozca de verdad quien eres pues quizá era lo que no estaba buscando. Hay que ser honesto desde el principio y tu mismo, no finges nunca para agradarlo."

Instagram Official

In a March 7 Instagram post, the artist posted the first photo of him and his girlfriend in a slideshow. Appearing to be on set of a photo shoot or video, Bad Bunny snuck in a pic of Berlingeri at the very end.

instagram

From there, fans kept noticing Berlingeri pop up in the singer's Instagrams more frequently as the coronavirus pandemic forced many to quarantine.

She was also the photographer behind Bad Bunny's steamy quarantine nudes.

In April, after releasing his music video for "Yo Perreo Sola," Bad Bunny also posted a video of himself in drag kissing his lady.

That same month, he shared a selfie of himself with Berlingeri "en casita."

Music Video Debut

While Bad Bunny hasn't put Berlingeri in one of his music videos, the two did make a sweet appearance in Residente's romantic "Antes Que el Mundo Se Acabe" visual.

Not Holding Back

It wasn't until Bad Bunny's May Rolling Stone cover story that he openly talked about Berlingeri and their relationship.

"Do people really think I’m spending quarantine alone?" he asked in the interview. "No! I am with someone, she is very special in my life. This quarantine has made me understand that she is the best companion I could have.”

"I am happy with her. [People] don’t know she has helped me a lot in emotional aspects when I needed it the most," he expressed. His girlfriend also took the photos for the magazine. "It was a cute couple’s activity," he said of the shoot.

Engagement and Marriage Speculations

In August, fans noticed that Berlingeri was rocking a giant diamond on her ring finger. In a video she posted, Bad Bunny slyly zoomed in on her stunning rock.

Then in October, while Bad Bunny was filming a commercial in Los Angeles, people also noticed that he was rocking a wedding band.

Settling the Record Straight

However, while chatting with ET last November, Bad Bunny confirmed that he and his lady are not married.

"No, I'm not that married," he noted, before hinting that he's engaged. "Maybe it can be that. But I think that weddings and get[ing] married scare me. A lot."

His time at home amid the pandemic and after testing positive for COVID-19 has taught him to be more caring and to cherish loved ones.

"The new thing that I learned [was] to be more cariñosa...lovable with my people. Sometimes you have the people and you don't say that you love them. So that is [one] thing that I learned," he expressed, adding that he's also thankful for his health. "I'm healthy. You know, I have COVID right now, but I am still healthy. I feel good."

Taking It to the Red Carpet

2021 Telemundo Media, LLC

The pair took their romance to the next level as they stepped out on the red carpet at the 2021 Billboard Latin Music Awards.

The two made a stylish duo as they posed for the cameras, with Bad Bunny rocking a baby blue suit with a white shirt and white shoes, and Berlingeri wearing a gorgeous multi-colored gown with a thigh-high slit and black heels. Amid engagement and marriage rumors, the two were without visible wedding rings.

For more on Bad Bunny and Berlingeri, watch below.

Bad Bunny Opens Up About His Love Life and What He's Looking For in a Relationship (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

RELATED CONTENT:

Bad Bunny on How His 'Dark' New Album Helped His Mental Health

Bad Bunny's Best Hits for Your Holiday Playlist

Bad Bunny Says He's 'in Love': What He Values in a Relationship

Related Gallery