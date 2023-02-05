Loretta Lynn, Christine McVie, Takeoff and others were honored by the Recording Academy during the 2023 GRAMMY Awards' In Memoriam segment, which paid tribute to the music industry's biggest losses of the past year.

During the star-studded and emotional segment, Kacey Musgraves took the stage to cover Lynn's "Coal Miner's Daughter" as a tribute to the country music legend who died in October at 90 years old.

Quavo also took the stage to remember the life and legacy of his nephew and Migos member, Takeoff, the 28-year-old rapper who was fatally shot in Houston, Texas, in November. Quavo was joined by Maverick City Music, the Atlanta-based contemporary worship music collective, for a performance of "Without You."

Additionally, Mick Fleetwood -- the co-founder and drummer for the iconic rock band, Fleetwood Mac, that once included McVie -- was joined by Bonnie Raitt and Sheryl Crow as the three performed a rendition of "Songbird." The song from the 1977 album, Rumours, was written by McVie, who died at the age of 79 in November.

Jeff Beck, David Crosby, Anita Pointer, Coolio, Irene Cara and Lisa Marie Presley were among the many late stars who were honored during the segment.

The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards are taking place at Crypto.com Arena and are being broadcast and streamed live on CBS and Paramount+. Follow along at ETonline.com for full coverage from music's biggest night.

