2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon: See This Year's Class Photo
2023 Oscar Nominations: Snubs and Surprises
Megan Fox Praises Machine Gun Kelly Following GRAMMY Loss With T…
Ben Affleck Struggles as an Employee in Super Bowl Ad Outtakes (…
Chris Stapleton Reacts to His National Anthem Performance at Sup…
Rihanna Sings Biggest Hits During Super Bowl Halftime Performance
Megan Fox Hints at Machine Gun Kelly Breakup After He’s ‘Electro…
Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Performance: Everything to Expect!
Sheryl Lee Ralph on Twinning With Rihanna During Super Bowl Perf…
'Love Is Blind' Stars SK and Raven Confirm Split Amid Cheating A…
Kevin Hart Declares It's 'Rihanna's Concert Feat. the Super Bowl…
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy 'Bronze'
Cody Longo, 'Days of Our Lives' Actor, Dead at 34
Rihanna Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2! Her Super Bowl Baby Bump De…
Rihanna ‘Grateful’ for Major Accomplishments From the Past Year
Super Bowl LVII Commercials: Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, Paul Ru…
Jason and Travis Kelce's Mom Donna Shares Which Son Is Her Favor…
A$AP Rocky Proudly Cheers on Rihanna During Her Super Bowl Halft…
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's Relationship Timeline
'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Prioritizing Health Following …
The biggest movie stars of the last year gathered together on Monday for the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.
The annual tradition allows nominees from all categories to rub elbows before the big night and this year was no different. Top Gun: Maverick producer and star Tom Cruise was spotted chatting with Malala Yousafzai, who is nominated as an executive producer of the documentary short Stranger at the Gate.
Meanwhile, Best Actress frontrunner Michelle Yeoh shared a laugh with Aftersun'sPaul Mescal, while The Whale co-stars Brendan Fraser and Hong Chao posed for pictures together.
See the full group picture of the 2023 Oscars class below:
ET caught up with Elvis director Baz Luhrmann at the luncheon, who shared his praise once more for leading man Austin Butler, who earned his first career Oscar nod for his role as The King.
"I think you can't overstate the level of acting achievement for Austin Butler," he raved. "I've been around it a long time and even I'm a bit mystified by what he achieved -- and I was there!"
The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.
RELATED CONTENT:
2023 Awards Season Guide to GRAMMYs, SAG Awards, Oscars and More
'Till' Director Chinonye Chukwu Calls out 'Misogyny' After Oscars Snub
Austin Butler Thanks Ex Vanessa Hudgens for Inspiring 'Elvis' Role