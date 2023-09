The top 12 American golf players are about to take on the top 12 European players at the 2023 Ryder Cup. Festivities for the 44th biennial tradition kickoff today at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy with its opening ceremony.

At the last Ryder Cup in 2021, the U.S. claimed its first victory since 2016 behind strong performances from Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa. Now, with key players including Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele, the U.S. will aim to win its first Ryder Cup on the road in three decades.

Unless you have your passport and plane ticket ready to go, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Ryder Cup live at home.

When is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held from Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1. The tournament consists of 28 total matches played across three days, with one point counting for each match.

How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup online

For golf fans in the United States, NBC is the official broadcaster of the Ryder Cup. If you don't have cable, you can also watch the Ryder Cup online with live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock and fuboTV. Learn more about what each of these services offer below.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording any matchups you are not home to watch live.

New and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month, which is $20 down from the standard monthly subscription price of $70 per month. That's 29% off the usual price and you'll also get Disney+ and ESPN+ for even more streaming options.

Peacock will provide featured group streaming coverage throughout the tournament, in addition to simulcasts of NBC’s telecasts on Saturday and Sunday.

How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup for free

Eligible fuboTV customers can get a free seven-day trial to try out their streaming service. Since the golfing tournament is only three days, it would be possible to sign up and cancel the membership within the free trial timeframe to watch the Ryder Cup for free on streaming.

2023 Ryder Cup TV Schedule and Match Times

To make sure you don't miss a second of the action, here is the 2023 Ryder Cup schedule, the networks each match airs on and the times to watch the golf tournament live.

Thursday, September 28

Opening Ceremonies @ 10:00 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, September 29, 2023

Morning Foursomes Match 1 @ 1:35 a.m. ET (USA)

Morning Foursomes Match 2 @ 1:50 a.m. ET (USA)

Morning Foursomes Match 3 @ 2:05 a.m. ET (USA)

Morning Foursomes Match 4 @ 8:20 a.m. ET (USA)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 1 @ 6:25 a.m. ET (USA)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 2 @ 6:40 a.m. ET (USA)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 3 @ 6:55 a.m. ET (USA)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 4 @ 7:10 a.m. ET (USA)

Saturday, September 30, 2023

Morning Foursomes Match 1 @ 1:35 a.m. ET (USA)

Morning Foursomes Match 2 @ 1:50 a.m. ET (USA)

Morning Foursomes Match 3 @ 2:05 a.m. ET (USA)

Morning Foursomes Match 4 @ 8:20 a.m. ET (NBC)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 1 @ 6:25 a.m. ET (NBC)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 2 @ 6:40 a.m. ET (NBC)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 3 @ 6:55 a.m. ET (NBC)

Afternoon Four-ball Match 4 @ 7:10 a.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, October 1, 2023

Singles Match No. 1 (12 players tee off every 12 minutes) @ 5:35 a.m. ET (NBC)

Trophy Presentation @ 11 a.m. ET (NBC)

