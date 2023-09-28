Streaming

2023 Ryder Cup: How to Watch the Golf Tournament Online, TV Schedule, Start Times and Live Stream

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Collin Morikawa
Alberto Pizzoli/Getty
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Updated: 7:36 AM PDT, September 28, 2023

The best golfers from the U.S. and Europe are set to face off in the 2023 Ryder Cup. Here's how to watch at home.

The top 12 American golf players are about to take on the top 12 European players at the 2023 Ryder Cup. Festivities for the 44th biennial tradition kickoff today at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club in Rome, Italy with its opening ceremony.

At the last Ryder Cup in 2021, the U.S. claimed its first victory since 2016 behind strong performances from Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa. Now, with key players including Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele, the U.S. will aim to win its first Ryder Cup on the road in three decades.

Unless you have your passport and plane ticket ready to go, here is everything you need to know about how to watch the Ryder Cup live at home.

When is the 2023 Ryder Cup?

The 2023 Ryder Cup will be held from Friday, September 29 through Sunday, October 1. The tournament consists of 28 total matches played across three days, with one point counting for each match.

How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup online

For golf fans in the United States, NBC is the official broadcaster of the Ryder Cup. If you don't have cable, you can also watch the Ryder Cup online with live TV streaming services including Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock and fuboTV. Learn more about what each of these services offer below.

Sling TV

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with NBC down to just $22.50 and the comprehensive Orange + Blue package down to $30. Sling TV comes with 50 hours of free cloud-based DVR recording space, perfect for recording any matchups you are not home to watch live.

Watch the Ryder Cup on Sling TV

Watch the Ryder Cup on Sling TV
Ryder Cup

Watch the Ryder Cup on Sling TV

Sling TV's Blue plan allows customers to watch live television, including their local NBC network which airs the Ryder Cup. Normally $45/month, there is a 50% off deal for new customers to get the Blue Plan for only $22.50 for the first month. 

$45/Month $23/Month

For First Month

Sign Up for Sling TV

Hulu + Live TV

New and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month, which is $20 down from the standard monthly subscription price of $70 per month. That's 29% off the usual price and you'll also get Disney+ and ESPN+ for even more streaming options.

Watch the Ryder Cup on Hulu + Live TV

Watch the Ryder Cup on Hulu + Live TV
Hulu

Watch the Ryder Cup on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV is also an option to watch the Ryder Cup as they live stream NBC and USA in most areas with the TV plan. Right now, new and eligible returning subscribers can get three months of Hulu + Live TV for $50 per month, which is $20 down from the standard monthly subscription price of $70 per month.

$70/Month $50/Month

For Three Months

Sign Up for Hulu + Live TV

Peacock

Peacock will provide featured group streaming coverage throughout the tournament, in addition to simulcasts of NBC’s telecasts on Saturday and Sunday.

Watch the Ryder Cup on Peacock

Watch the Ryder Cup on Peacock
Peacock

Watch the Ryder Cup on Peacock

With Peacock customers get live coverage of the Ryder Cup from Golf Central and receive access to analysis, highlights and more.

How to watch the 2023 Ryder Cup for free

Eligible fuboTV customers can get a free seven-day trial to try out their streaming service. Since the golfing tournament is only three days, it would be possible to sign up and cancel the membership within the free trial timeframe to watch the Ryder Cup for free on streaming.

Watch the Ryder Cup on fuboTV

Watch the Ryder Cup on fuboTV
fuboTV

Watch the Ryder Cup on fuboTV

Most live TV plans from fuboTV include NBC and USA so you can stream the Ryder Cup as it happens.

$75/Month

After 7-Day Free Trial

Sign Up for fuboTV

2023 Ryder Cup TV Schedule and Match Times

To make sure you don't miss a second of the action, here is the 2023 Ryder Cup schedule, the networks each match airs on and the times to watch the golf tournament live.

Thursday, September 28

  • Opening Ceremonies @ 10:00 a.m. ET (Golf Channel)

Friday, September 29, 2023

  • Morning Foursomes Match 1 @ 1:35 a.m. ET (USA)
  • Morning Foursomes Match 2 @ 1:50 a.m. ET (USA)
  • Morning Foursomes Match 3 @ 2:05 a.m. ET (USA)
  • Morning Foursomes Match 4 @ 8:20 a.m. ET (USA)
  • Afternoon Four-ball Match 1 @ 6:25 a.m. ET (USA)
  • Afternoon Four-ball Match 2 @ 6:40 a.m. ET (USA)
  • Afternoon Four-ball Match 3 @ 6:55 a.m. ET (USA)
  • Afternoon Four-ball Match 4 @ 7:10 a.m. ET (USA)

Saturday, September 30, 2023

  • Morning Foursomes Match 1 @ 1:35 a.m. ET (USA)
  • Morning Foursomes Match 2 @ 1:50 a.m. ET (USA)
  • Morning Foursomes Match 3 @ 2:05 a.m. ET (USA)
  • Morning Foursomes Match 4 @ 8:20 a.m. ET (NBC)
  • Afternoon Four-ball Match 1 @ 6:25 a.m. ET (NBC)
  • Afternoon Four-ball Match 2 @ 6:40 a.m. ET (NBC)
  • Afternoon Four-ball Match 3 @ 6:55 a.m. ET (NBC)
  • Afternoon Four-ball Match 4 @ 7:10 a.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, October 1, 2023

  • Singles Match No. 1 (12 players tee off every 12 minutes) @ 5:35 a.m. ET (NBC)
  • Trophy Presentation @ 11 a.m. ET (NBC)

RELATED CONTENT:

How to Watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers Game

Streaming

How to Watch the New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers Game

How to Watch 'The Golden Bachelor': Premiere Date and More

Streaming

How to Watch 'The Golden Bachelor': Premiere Date and More

How to Watch the 2023-2024 NFL Season Online: Schedule and Live Stream

Streaming

How to Watch the 2023-2024 NFL Season Online: Schedule and Live Stream

The Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes and Apparel for Men

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Deals on Adidas Golf Shoes and Apparel for Men

Kathy Hilton Wants to Play Golf With Nicki Minaj (Exclusive)

Music

Kathy Hilton Wants to Play Golf With Nicki Minaj (Exclusive)

How to Sport the Tenniscore Trend for Fall 2023

Style

How to Sport the Tenniscore Trend for Fall 2023

Serve Up the Perfect Present: 15 Best Gifts for Tennis Players

Gifts

Serve Up the Perfect Present: 15 Best Gifts for Tennis Players

Tags: