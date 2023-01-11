2023 SAG Awards Nominations: See the Full List

With the 2023 awards season now in full swing, the list of nominees for the 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were revealed on Wednesday.

The announcement was made on Instagram Live, with an introduction from SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. Ashley Park of Emily in Paris and The White Lotus season 2 star Haley Lu Richardson were tasked with sharing the honorees in film and television, as voted by their acting peers, while nominations for the Outstanding Stunt Ensembles categories were revealed by SAG Award committee members Jason George and Elizabeth McLaughlin.

The 2023 SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26, at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel.

See the full list of nominees below:

FILM

Outstanding Cast in a Motion Picture

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Women Talking

Outstanding Male Actor in a Leading Role

Austin Butler, Elvis

Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser, The Whale

Bill Nighy, Living

Adam Sandler, Hustle

Outstanding Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cate Blanchett, Tár

Viola Davis, The Woman King

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Danielle Deadwyler, Till

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans

Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin

Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Outstanding Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau, The Whale

Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of War

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

The Woman King

TELEVISION

Outstanding Ensemble in a Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

Ozark

Severance

The White Lotus

Outstanding Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jeff Bridges, The Old Man

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Outstanding Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus

Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown

Julia Garner, Ozark

Laura Linney, Ozark

Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Outstanding Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Outstanding Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Outstanding Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Niecy Nash-Betts, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Outstanding Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Sam Elliott, 1983

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Evan Peters, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Stunt Ensemble in a Television Series

Andor

The Boys

House of the Dragon

Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Stranger Things

