Following several years of delays and changes to the entertainment industry and the last effects of the coronavirus pandemic and other controversies, the 2023 awards season is getting back to normal as the powers that be determine the safest and most responsible way to honor the year's best in film, television, music and more.

Back this year are the Golden Globes, which will once again kick off the season with a televised ceremony on Jan. 10. That leads to a packed few months, with ceremonies taking place nearly every weekend from mid-January to mid-March, ending with the Oscars on March 12.

Below, ET has your handy calendar that will be continuously updated with all the key dates and details as we learn more about what's to come from the SAG Awards, GRAMMYs, BAFTA Awards and more.

Golden Globes

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hollywood Foreign Press Association

When: Tuesday, Jan. 10

Where: Beverly Hills, California, and broadcast on NBC and Peacock

Nominees: On the film side, The Banshees of Inisherin starring Colin Farrell leads with eight nominations and is followed by Everything Everywhere All at Once with six while Babylon, The Fabelmans and Elvis are all tied with five each. The most nominated TV series of the year is Abbott Elementary with five total. The ABC sitcom is followed by The Crown, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Only Murders in the Building, Pam and Tommy and The White Lotus, all of which received four nods each. (See the full list.)

Winners: To be announced live

What to Know: After a year off the air following controversy over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's membership and nomination process, the Golden Globes have returned to NBC. The revitalized 80th annual awards, which has been bumped from its traditional Sunday time slot in favor of football, will be hosted by Jerrod Carmichael and will bestow the Cecil B. DeMille Award to Eddie Murphy and the Carol Burnett Award to Ryan Murphy.

Who will attend three-hour event at the Beverly Hilton, which traditionally kicks off awards season, remains to be seen. While nominated for his performance in The Whale, Brendan Fraser has already said he will sit this one out after coming forth with a sexual assault allegation against a former president of the HFPA in 2018.

GRAMMY Awards

DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images

When: Sunday, Feb. 5

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada, and broadcast live on CBS and Paramount+

Nominations: Among this year's top nominees are Beyoncé with nine, Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven, while Mary J. Blige, DJ Khaled, Future, The-Dream, Randy Merrill and Harry Styles all followed closely behind with six each. Of course, this being the GRAMMYs, no one is ever truly satisfied with the list. (See the full list.)

Winners: To be announced live

What to Know: Former Daily Show host Trevor Noah is back to emcee the annual music event, which continues to drum up its own controversy year after year. Following the 2021 ceremony's snubbing of The Weeknd in all major categories, the Recording Academy amended its nomination process by eliminating the use of anonymous review committees. It also changed the number of categories in which Academy members can vote as a way "to evolve with the musical landscape and to ensure that the GRAMMY Awards rules and guidelines are transparent and equitable."

Ahead of the 65th annual ceremony, the Recording Academy announced five new award categories "as part of the organization's commitment to evolve with the ever-changing musical landscape." The new awards include Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Americana Performance, Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media, and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, all of which will be handed out for the first time in February.

BAFTA Awards

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When: Sunday, Feb. 19

Where: Royal Albert Hall, London, and broadcast on TBA

Nominees: To be announced

Winners: To be announced live

What to Know: The British Academy is looking to freshen things up when it comes to the 76th BAFTA Awards. The upcoming ceremony will see several changes, including two hosts, with one presenting from the auditorium where the awards are handed out, and another in the new BAFTA Backstage Studios, where presenters and winners will be interviewed.

Additionally, the event will see a mix of "music newcomers and legends" performing throughout the the night. Another significant change will involve presenting the final four categories live for the first time in the show's history.

Of course, there's still the chance of seeing members of the royal family, with the Prince and Princess of Wales expected to attend and/or present like they've done in years past.

SAG Awards

John Sciulli/Getty Images for Turner

When: Sunday, Feb. 26

Where: Santa Monica, California, and broadcast on TNT and TBS

Nominees: To be announced

Winners: To be announced live

What to Know: The SAG Awards is the only televised ceremony that exclusively honors the actors. Voted on by the members of SAG-AFTRA, awards are handed out in 13 categories, recognizing the best performances in scripted programming released during the past year.

Last year, the 28th annual event made history when deaf/non-hearing cast members of CODA and cast members of the non-English language series, Squid Game, were awarded some of the biggest prizes of the film and TV categories, respectively.

Independent Spirit Awards

Getty Images

When: Saturday, March 4

Where: Santa Monica, California, and broadcast live on TBA

Nominees: This year’s most-nominated films are Everything Everywhere All At Once, which garnered eight total nods and will compete in the Best Feature category against Tár, which followed closely behind with seven nods. On the TV side, Abbott Elementary, The Bear, Severance and Station Eleven all tied with three nominations, with the latter three all competing in the Best New Scripted Series category. Both Pachinko and Women Talking were recognized with ensemble awards. (See the full list.)

Winners: To be announced live

What to Know: Traditionally handed out the Saturday before the Academy Awards, the ceremony has been moved up the calendar starting in 2022 with the intention of "placing the Spirit Awards squarely in the corridor leading into Oscar voting." This year's ceremony will take place during the middle of the final voting for the Oscars.

The ceremony has also opened up the awards to include both film and TV categories for a second year in a row while the upcoming 2023 ceremony will hand out gender-neutral acting prizes for the first time in its 38-year history.

Academy Awards

Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images

When: Sunday, March 12

Where: Hollywood, California, and broadcast live on ABC

Nominees: To be announced

Winners: To be announced live

What to Know: After two years of delayed ceremonies due to COVID-19 and the Winter Olympics, the Academy Awards are wrapping up awards season much earlier this year, with things hopefully ending on a high note.

Last year, Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes teamed up to host the 94th Oscars, which was largely notable for an incident involving nominee-turned-winner Will Smith slapping presenter Chris Rock across the face after the comedian made an unwarranted joke about Jada Pinkett Smith.

While the fallout was swift and Smith resigned from the Academy, he is still eligible to be nominated again this year for his lead role as a slave named Peter in Emancipation. But until the full list of nominees are revealed, it's unclear how things will pan out for the actor while everyone still awaits to hear how the upcoming ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel will acknowledge what happened on stage the year prior.

Full Calendar

NOVEMBER 2022



Nov. 11: IDA Documentary Awards nominations announced

Nov. 13: Critics Choice Documentary Awards

Nov. 15: Grammy Awards nominations announced

Nov. 19: Governors Awards

Nov. 22: Independent Spirit Awards nominations announced

Nov. 28: Gotham Awards ceremony

DECEMBER 2022



Dec. 6: Critics Choice Awards TV nominations announced

Dec. 8: National Board of Review Awards announced

Dec. 10: IDA Documentary Awards

Dec. 12: Producers Guild of America (PGA) documentary nominations announced

Dec. 12: Golden Globes nominations announced

Dec. 14: Critics Choice Awards film nominations announced

Dec. 15: AARP Movies for Grownups Awards nominations announced

Dec. TBA: Annie Awards nominations announced

JANUARY 2023



Jan. 5: Palm Springs International Film Festival

Jan. 8: National Board of Review Awards

Jan. 9: Art Directors Guild nominations announced

Jan. 9: American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) nominations announced

Jan. 9: Motion Picture Sound Editors (MPSE) nominations announced

Jan. 10: Cinema Audio Society (CAS) nominations announced

Jan. 10: Golden Globe Awards

Jan. 11: Directors Guild of America (DGA) nominations announced

Jan. 11: Makeup and Hair Stylists Guild (MUAH) nominations announced

Jan. 11: Screen Actors Guild (SAG) nominations announced

Jan. 12: Producers Guild of America (PGA) nominations announced

Jan. 12: NAACP Image Awards nominations announced

Jan. 15: Critics Choice Awards

Jan. 18: USC Scripter Awards nominations announced

Jan. 19: British Academy Film (BAFTA) nominations announced

Jan. 24: Academy Awards nominations announced

Jan. 25: Writers Guild of America (WGA) nominations announced

FEBRUARY 2023



Feb. 1: American Cinema Editors (ACE) Eddie nominations announced

Feb. 5: Grammy Awards

Feb. 8: Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Feb. 11: MUAH Awards

Feb. 17: AARP Movies for Grownups Awards

Feb. 18: DGA Awards

Feb. 19: BAFTA Awards

Feb. 25: PGA Awards

Feb. 25: Annie Awards

Feb. 25: NAACP Image Awards

Feb. 26: SAG Awards

Feb. 26: MPSE Awards

MARCH 2023



March 1: AAFCA Awards

March 4: CAS Awards

March 4: Independent Spirit Awards

March 4: USC Scripter Awards

March 5: ACE Eddies Awards

March 5: ASC Awards

March 5: WGA Awards

March 9: Casting Society Awards (Artios Awards)

March 12: Academy Awards

MAY 2023



May 2: Tony Awards nominations announced

JUNE 2023



June 11: Tony Awards

JULY 2023



July 12: Emmy Awards nominations announced

SEPTEMBER 2023



Sept. TBA: Creative Arts Awards

Sept. TBA: Primetime Emmy Awards

RELATED CONTENT

2023 Golden Globe Award Nominations: See the Full List

2023 Independent Spirit Awards: The Full List of TV and Film Nominees

2023 GRAMMY Nominations: See the Full List

Related Gallery