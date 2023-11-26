2023 Soul Train Awards: The Complete Winners List

The ceremony aired on Sunday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and BET HER.
The most soulful night of the year has arrived! The 2023 BET Soul Train Awards aired on Sunday night, and this year's ceremony was a reimagined event that gave stars and audiences an intimate and unforgettable Hollywood party, celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand.
Hosted by Emmy Award-winning actress, musical artist, producer, and entrepreneur Keke Palmer, the award show included a remarkable lineup of performances from the biggest stars in Black culture and entertainment. BJ The Chicago Kid, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Muni Long and Coco Jones -- with special guest SWV -- took the stage for performances throughout the night, and remained true to the annual extravaganza's commitment to highlighting the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the 1970s to the present day.
Sunday's show featured Usher, SZA and Summer Walker leading the pack of nominees with nine nods apiece, marking a historic three-way tie. 21 Savage trailed close behind with eight nominations, followed by Coco Jones and Victoria Monét with six nominations each, and Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Janelle Monáe and October London, with four.
SZA came out on top, taking home four big wins, including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. But she wasn't the only victorious one! Check out the full list of winners below in bold.
BEST NEW ARTIST
Ambré
Ayra Starr
Coco Jones***
Doechii
Flo
Fridayy
Tyla
Wanmor
CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD
Anthony Hamilton
Ashanti
PJ Morton
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
T-Pain
Usher***
Ciara
Eric Bellinger
Monica
BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Coco Jones
H.E.R.
Janelle Monáe
Summer Walker
SZA***
Victoria Monét
BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST
6lack
Babyface
Brent Faiyaz
Burna Boy
Usher***
Chris Brown
Eric Bellinger
October London
BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD
"All of the Glory," Shirley Caesar
"All Things," Kirk Franklin***
"Came Too Far," Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom
"Cry," Koryn Hawthorne
"Feel Alright (Blessed)," Erica Campbell
"God Problems," Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine
"The Journey," H.E.R.
"Try Love," Kirk Franklin
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
Age/Sex/Location, Ari Lennox
Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker
Girls Night Out (Extended), Babyface
I Told Them…, Burna Boy
Jaguar II, Victoria Monét
SOS, SZA***
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones
SONG OF THE YEAR
"Back to Your Place," October London
"Favorite Song," Toosii
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét
"Snooze," SZA***
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
"ICU," Coco Jones
"Kill Bill," SZA
"Lipstick Lover," Janelle Monáe
THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD
"Kill Bill," SZA
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét
"Sittin' on Top of the World," Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
"Snooze," SZA***
"Back to Your Place," October London
"Favorite Song," Toosii
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
"ICU," Coco Jones
BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE
"Better Thangs," Ciara Feat. Summer Walker
"Boyfriend," Usher
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
"How We Roll," Ciara & Chris Brown
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét***
"Snooze," SZA
"Summer Too Hot," Chris Brown
"Under the Influence," Chris Brown
BEST GROUP
Dvsn
Flo
Jagged Edge
Kool & The Gang
Maverick City Music***
Phony Ppl
Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers
Tank and The Bangas
Wanmor
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
"Back to Your Place," October London
"Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
"Kill Bill," SZA
"Lipstick Lover," Janelle Monáe
"On My Mama," Victoria Monét***
"Special," Lizzo
"Boyfriend," Usher
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage
"ICU," Coco Jones
BEST COLLABORATION
"America Has a Problem" (Remix), Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar
"Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2," PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
"Creepin' (Remix)," Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage
"Fly Girl," Flo feat. Missy Elliott
"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage***
"Sittin' on Top of the World," Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage
"Special," Lizzo feat. SZA
"To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug)," Summer Walker, J. Cole
