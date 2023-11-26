2023 Soul Train Awards: The Complete Winners List

The most soulful night of the year has arrived! The 2023 BET Soul Train Awards aired on Sunday night, and this year's ceremony was a reimagined event that gave stars and audiences an intimate and unforgettable Hollywood party, celebrating the best in soul music and the iconic legacy brand.

Hosted by Emmy Award-winning actress, musical artist, producer, and entrepreneur Keke Palmer, the award show included a remarkable lineup of performances from the biggest stars in Black culture and entertainment. BJ The Chicago Kid, Danté Bowe, Fridayy, Muni Long and Coco Jones -- with special guest SWV -- took the stage for performances throughout the night, and remained true to the annual extravaganza's commitment to highlighting the impact of Soul Train on music and dance from the 1970s to the present day.

Sunday's show featured Usher, SZA and Summer Walker leading the pack of nominees with nine nods apiece, marking a historic three-way tie. 21 Savage trailed close behind with eight nominations, followed by Coco Jones and Victoria Monét with six nominations each, and Burna Boy, Chris Brown, Janelle Monáe and October London, with four.

SZA came out on top, taking home four big wins, including Best R&B/Soul Female Artist, Album of the Year and Song of the Year. But she wasn't the only victorious one! Check out the full list of winners below in bold.

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ambré

Ayra Starr

Coco Jones***

Doechii

Flo

Fridayy

Tyla

Wanmor



CERTIFIED SOUL AWARD

Anthony Hamilton

Ashanti

PJ Morton

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

T-Pain

Usher***

Ciara

Eric Bellinger

Monica



BEST R&B/SOUL FEMALE ARTIST

Ari Lennox

Beyoncé

Coco Jones

H.E.R.

Janelle Monáe

Summer Walker

SZA***

Victoria Monét



BEST R&B/SOUL MALE ARTIST

6lack

Babyface

Brent Faiyaz

Burna Boy

Usher***

Chris Brown

Eric Bellinger

October London



BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

"All of the Glory," Shirley Caesar

"All Things," Kirk Franklin***

"Came Too Far," Fridayy Feat. Maverick City Music & My Mom

"Cry," Koryn Hawthorne

"Feel Alright (Blessed)," Erica Campbell

"God Problems," Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine

"The Journey," H.E.R.

"Try Love," Kirk Franklin



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

Age/Sex/Location, Ari Lennox

Clear 2: Soft Life EP, Summer Walker

Girls Night Out (Extended), Babyface

I Told Them…, Burna Boy

Jaguar II, Victoria Monét

SOS, SZA***

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones



SONG OF THE YEAR

"Back to Your Place," October London

"Favorite Song," Toosii

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

"Snooze," SZA***

"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

"ICU," Coco Jones

"Kill Bill," SZA

"Lipstick Lover," Janelle Monáe



THE ASHFORD AND SIMPSON SONGWRITER’S AWARD

"Kill Bill," SZA

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét

"Sittin' on Top of the World," Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

"Snooze," SZA***

"Back to Your Place," October London

"Favorite Song," Toosii

"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

"ICU," Coco Jones



BEST DANCE PERFORMANCE

"Better Thangs," Ciara Feat. Summer Walker

"Boyfriend," Usher

"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

"How We Roll," Ciara & Chris Brown

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét***

"Snooze," SZA

"Summer Too Hot," Chris Brown

"Under the Influence," Chris Brown



BEST GROUP

Dvsn

Flo

Jagged Edge

Kool & The Gang

Maverick City Music***

Phony Ppl

Ronald Isley & The Isley Brothers

Tank and The Bangas

Wanmor



VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Back to Your Place," October London

"Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

"Kill Bill," SZA

"Lipstick Lover," Janelle Monáe

"On My Mama," Victoria Monét***

"Special," Lizzo

"Boyfriend," Usher

"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage

"ICU," Coco Jones



BEST COLLABORATION

"America Has a Problem" (Remix), Beyoncé Feat. Kendrick Lamar

"Boy's a Liar, Pt. 2," PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

"Creepin' (Remix)," Metro Boomin, The Weeknd, Diddy Feat. 21 Savage

"Fly Girl," Flo feat. Missy Elliott

"Good Good," Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage***

"Sittin' on Top of the World," Burna Boy Feat. 21 Savage

"Special," Lizzo feat. SZA

"To Summer, From Cole (Audio Hug)," Summer Walker, J. Cole

