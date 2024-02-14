2024 SAG Awards Trailer Previews Barbra Streisand Tribute -- Watch!

The 2024 SAG Awards are almost here, and all we have to say is... hello, gorgeous!

Netflix shared a new trailer for the upcoming awards ceremony this week, which included some fun moments from SAG Awards past -- never forget Brad Pitt saying he was going to put his award on his Tinder profile or Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega's deadpan double delivery -- as well as a sneak peek at the upcoming tribute to Barbra Streisand.

The legendary actress, singer and director will be honored with the Life Achievement Award at the 30th SAG Awards, celebrating her career of more than six decades.

Watch the full clip below.

Netflix

The SAG Awards are voted on by members of the Screen Actors Guild and honor the best performances of the year on film and television. This year, the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon continued, with Barbie and Oppenheimer earning the most total film nominations, with four apiece.

In television, Succession continued to reign supreme with five nods, while The Bear, The Last of Us and Ted Lasso followed with four each.

The 2024 SAG Awards will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. The ceremony will stream live, globally on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

RELATED CONTENT: