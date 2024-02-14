Awards

2024 SAG Awards Trailer Previews Barbra Streisand Tribute -- Watch!

By Meredith B. Kile
Published: 8:29 AM PST, February 14, 2024

The iconic actress will be honored with the Life Achievement Award at the Feb. 24 awards ceremony.

The 2024 SAG Awards are almost here, and all we have to say is... hello, gorgeous!

Netflix shared a new trailer for the upcoming awards ceremony this week, which included some fun moments from SAG Awards past -- never forget Brad Pitt saying he was going to put his award on his Tinder profile or Aubrey Plaza and Jenna Ortega's deadpan double delivery -- as well as a sneak peek at the upcoming tribute to Barbra Streisand.

The legendary actress, singer and director will be honored with the Life Achievement Award at the 30th SAG Awards, celebrating her career of more than six decades.

Watch the full clip below.

Netflix

The SAG Awards are voted on by members of the Screen Actors Guild and honor the best performances of the year on film and television. This year, the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon continued, with Barbie and Oppenheimer earning the most total film nominations, with four apiece.

In television, Succession continued to reign supreme with five nods, while The Bear, The Last of Us and Ted Lasso followed with four each.

The 2024 SAG Awards will take place on Saturday, Feb. 24, at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall. The ceremony will stream live, globally on Netflix at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

RELATED CONTENT:

2024 SAG Awards Nominations: See the Full List

SAG Awards

2024 SAG Awards Nominations: See the Full List

Barbra Streisand to Receive Life Achievement Award at SAG Awards

SAG Awards

Barbra Streisand to Receive Life Achievement Award at SAG Awards

SAG Awards Fashion: Zendaya and More Stun on the Red Carpet

TV

SAG Awards Fashion: Zendaya and More Stun on the Red Carpet

Video

SAG Awards 2023: All the Must-See Moments!
Related Photos
Best SAG Awards Looks of All Time
45 Photos
Best SAG Awards Looks of All Time

Tags: