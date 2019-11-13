50 Cent Goes on Random Twitter Posting Spree After Instagram Account Gets Shut Down
50 Cent is all about that Twitter life after his Instagram account was shut down.
The "In Da Club" rapper started a random posting spree on Twitter on Wednesday, sharing everything from praise for Rachael Ray, to memes dissing Naturi Naughton and requests to track down the "50 cent army" (which is not his fan group, but rather Internet commentators hired by Chinese authorities to manipulate public opinion to the benefit of China's Communist Party).
While there doesn't appear to be a rhyme or reason to what 50 Cent has been posting -- it's seemingly still him. Among the haphazard posts are promos for his Starz series, Power. Check out what's on his feed below.
This isn't the first time 50 Cent's social media activity has made headlines. He recently sparked an Instagram debate about male oral sex laws after commenting on remarks Tank made on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast. He also weighed in on T.I.'s reveal that he takes his adult daughter to the gynecologist to check on her virginity.
His Twitter feud with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, however, seems to have come to a halt. See more on the beef -- and Kent's message to 50 Cent now -- in the video below.
