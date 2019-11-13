50 Cent is all about that Twitter life after his Instagram account was shut down.

The "In Da Club" rapper started a random posting spree on Twitter on Wednesday, sharing everything from praise for Rachael Ray, to memes dissing Naturi Naughton and requests to track down the "50 cent army" (which is not his fan group, but rather Internet commentators hired by Chinese authorities to manipulate public opinion to the benefit of China's Communist Party).

While there doesn't appear to be a rhyme or reason to what 50 Cent has been posting -- it's seemingly still him. Among the haphazard posts are promos for his Starz series, Power. Check out what's on his feed below.

Never a dull moment pic.twitter.com/WMnhW98w8W — 50cent (@50cent) November 13, 2019

I think Rachael Ray is the best 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/xJjmMztIG0 — 50cent (@50cent) November 13, 2019

What is this shit, I’m trying to find my army. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/KMEqIJv5ug — 50cent (@50cent) November 13, 2019

👀do I have to go to China to find my Army 😒I just want to be apart of it. LOL pic.twitter.com/yPWHPlWrR6 — 50cent (@50cent) November 13, 2019

😠Who the fuck did this, POWER is #1 pic.twitter.com/XcGFts5yZn — 50cent (@50cent) November 13, 2019

FOR LIFE coming soon on ABC Feb 11

Must see Tv pic.twitter.com/5CCCRcfdDz — 50cent (@50cent) November 14, 2019

This isn't the first time 50 Cent's social media activity has made headlines. He recently sparked an Instagram debate about male oral sex laws after commenting on remarks Tank made on Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast. He also weighed in on T.I.'s reveal that he takes his adult daughter to the gynecologist to check on her virginity.

His Twitter feud with Lala Kent and Randall Emmett, however, seems to have come to a halt. See more on the beef -- and Kent's message to 50 Cent now -- in the video below.

