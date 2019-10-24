It seems that Lala Kent and fiancé Randall Emmett just want peace and love.

The Vanderpump Rules star and the Hollywood producer walked the red carpet on Thursday at the premiere of the Netflix original mobster drama The Irishman -- which Emmett co-produced -- and the happy couple opened up to ET's Lauren Zima about their infamous feud with rapper 50 Cent back in May.

While the drama raged on Twitter and Instagram for several days -- and drew in a number of high-profile celebs who weighed in -- it seems that both Kent and Emmett have moved on and even found forgiveness in their hearts.

"I wish him all the best, I truly do," Kent said, with a smile.

"Honestly, he's an incredible businessman and, honestly, we wish each other the best," added Emmett, who previously served as a producer on 50 Cent's Starz drama Power. "You know what, life has its curveballs, but at the end of the day, he's been incredible to me in life, and things happen, but now we wish him the best."

"We have to be all good," Kent chimed in, "Because I love his music too much!"

The bizarre, lengthy and complex feud kicked off when 50 Cent posted a clip from an episode of Vanderpump Rules in which Kent explained how she met Emmett, which mostly involved the producer asking her to audition for a role in a movie. Kent got offended and slammed the rapper in response.

At which point, 50 Cent decided that nothing he was doing that day was more important that trolling Kent and Emmett, and soon called the producer out, claiming that Emmett owed him $1 million and demanded he get him the money by the following Monday. Thus the #MoneyByMonday hashtag was born. This was the same feud that gave birth to the #Fofty meme, when Emmett misspelled the rapper's name, twice, in text messages 50 Cent mockingly posted to Instagram.

However, the past is the past for all parties involved, it seems. The rapper admitted that he's over the feud while sitting down with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Life in August. While he said he didn't regret duking it out on social media -- especially since the trolling worked and "he paid right away," and 50 Cent explained -- he also said he understood why he likely wouldn't be appearing at the couple's upcoming wedding.

The pair, who got engaged in September 2018, are set to exchange vows next April, and Kent told ET on Thursday that the excitement is growing steadily.

"I'm on cloud nine because yesterday it got very real," Kent shared. "We started wedding [meal] tasting, I got the designs for my dress back, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a wife!'"

"It's pretty real now, yeah," Emmett said with a beaming smile.

The Irishman hits select theaters on Nov. 1, and premieres on Netflix Nov. 27.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

50 Cent and 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent in Epic Social Media Showdown Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'Vanderpump Rules' Star Lala Kent Celebrates 1 Year of Sobriety

Lala Kent Celebrates Her 29th Birthday With Nude Photo

Chrissy Teigen Chimes in on Lala Kent and 50 Cent’s Feud

‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Breaks Down Her Whole Love Story With Randall Emmett (Exclusive)