After four years of hard work, graduation is a huge milestone in a young person's life. To commemorate this momentous occasion, the best graduation gift ideas come from the heart. If you are attending a graduation party this season, Shari's Berries are a yummy way to celebrate the graduate as they move forward onto their next chapter of life.

Shop Shari's Berries Gifts

Shari's Berries' offerings include a variety of adorable and affordable treats. From stunning chocolate-covered strawberries to colorful fruit bouquets and so much more, the graduation gifts are picture perfect. Within each Shari’s Berries box is a dozen strawberries picked fresh from the patch and dipped to deliver a smile to each recipient. Whether you plan on gathering with a crowd or just a small group after the graduation ceremony, there are plenty of options that are both delicious and heartfelt.

Shari's Berries are a yummy way to surprise loved ones for an anniversary, birthday, get well wishes or just because. The company believes in celebrating and acknowledging moments like graduation by way of delivering your sentiments to every doorstep. Shari's Berries has been beloved since 1989 for their gourmet chocolate dipped berries and now, their expanded offerings include fruit arrangements, flowers, cheesecake bites and more confections to ensure you don't show up empty-handed.

Many gifts are available for same-day delivery (until 1 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m. on weekends), so you can rest assured that your gift will arrive on time for the big day — even if you wait until the last minute. Below, we've rounded up our favorites from the Shari's Berries Graduation collection. Each of these gifts comes with one dozen chocolate covered strawberries to make the high school or college graduation extra sweet.

Star Graduate Dipped Strawberries Shari's Berries Star Graduate Dipped Strawberries Here’s to sweet success! A dozen plump, juicy strawberries are dipped in creamy confection, then either drizzled or decorated with the numbers “2-0-2-3” to celebrate their graduation year. What a great way for the star grad to savor this moment. $40 Shop Now

Strawberries for Him Shari's Berries Strawberries for Him Got a guy in your life with a sweet tooth? We’ve got it covered. Our juicy strawberries are dipped, drizzled and ready to be devoured. $47 Shop Now

Strawberries for Her Shari's Berries Strawberries for Her These decadent new berries are perfectly dipped & drizzled in pink confections to surprise her like never before. Available in three sizes, it’s a gift she’ll savor…and maybe even share. $47 Shop Now

Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries Shari's Berries Gourmet Drizzled Strawberries You don’t need to be a connoisseur to appreciate these gourmet treats. It’s a decadent gift artfully presented that will add to every celebration. $47 Shop Now

