9 Best Under $100 Items From the Net-a-Porter Sale
Net-a-Porter is having a huge sale. The retailer is offering up to 60% off on the biggest fashion brands with new styles added.
Shop clothing, shoes, accessories and jewelry from brand names such as Nike, Ray-Ban, Ganni, Stella McCartney and more. The best part? There are a range of sale items for under $100. Save on a variety of styles from Frame skinny jeans to a Faithfull the Brand dress.
Shop the Net-a-Porter sale now.
Ahead, browse through ET Style's top picks.
This floral dress from Faithfull the Brand is the epitome of a summer frock.
A glamorous take on the classic Ray-Ban aviator with gold-tone brow bar.
We love this icy blue Rag & Bone tee to pair with denim.
High-waist, comfy Nike track pants to wear for post-workout, lounging around or running errands.
Score a pair of Frame skinny jeans for 50% off.
Wedge espadrille sandals from Castañer are a warm-weather staple.
This leopard print knotted bag from Ganni is a statement-maker.
A chic, dainty rose-gold chain from Monica Vinader to wear alone or layer with other necklaces.
