9 Best Under $100 Items From the Net-a-Porter Sale

Published
net-a-porter sale
Courtesy of Net-A-Porter

Net-a-Porter is having a huge sale. The retailer is offering up to 60% off on the biggest fashion brands with new styles added. 

Shop clothing, shoes, accessories and jewelry from brand names such as Nike, Ray-Ban, Ganni, Stella McCartney and more. The best part? There are a range of sale items for under $100. Save on a variety of styles from Frame skinny jeans to a Faithfull the Brand dress. 

Shop the Net-a-Porter sale now.

Ahead, browse through ET Style's top picks. 

This floral dress from Faithfull the Brand is the epitome of a summer frock. 

Margherita Shirred Floral-Print Crepe Mini Dress
Faithfull the Brand
Faithfull the Brand Margherita Shirred Floral-Print Crepe Mini Dress
Net-a-Porter
Margherita Shirred Floral-Print Crepe Mini Dress
Faithfull the Brand
REGULARLY $169

A glamorous take on the classic Ray-Ban aviator with gold-tone brow bar. 

Olympian Aviator Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Olympian Aviator Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Net-a-Porter
Olympian Aviator Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Ray-Ban

REGULARLY $165

We love this icy blue Rag & Bone tee to pair with denim.

The Tee Slub Pima Cotton Jersey T-shirt
Rag & Bone
Rag & Bone The Tee Slub Pima Cotton Jersey T-shirt
Net-a-Porter
The Tee Slub Pima Cotton Jersey T-shirt
Rag & Bone
REGULARLY $95

High-waist, comfy Nike track pants to wear for post-workout, lounging around or running errands. 

Pro Fleece Track Pants
Nike
Nike Pro fleece track pants
Net-a-Porter
Pro Fleece Track Pants
Nike
REGULARLY $80

Score a pair of Frame skinny jeans for 50% off. 

Ali High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Frame
Frame Ali High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Net-a-Porter
Ali High-Rise Skinny Jeans
Frame
REGULARLY $195

Wedge espadrille sandals from Castañer are a warm-weather staple. 

Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
Castañer
Castaner Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
Net-a-Porter
Carina 80 Canvas Wedge Espadrilles
Castañer
REGULARLY $145

This leopard print knotted bag from Ganni is a statement-maker. 

Medium Knotted Leopard-Print Shell Shoulder Bag
Ganni
Ganni Medium Knotted Leopard-Print Shell Shoulder Bag
Net-a-Porter
Medium Knotted Leopard-Print Shell Shoulder Bag
Ganni
REGULARLY $180

A chic, dainty rose-gold chain from Monica Vinader to wear alone or layer with other necklaces. 

Rose Gold Vermeil Necklace
Monica Vinader
Monica Vinader Rose gold vermeil necklace
Net-a-Porter
Rose Gold Vermeil Necklace
Monica Vinader
REGULARLY $95

