Fourth of July Fashion Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

Published
July 4th sale events have kicked off ahead of the long weekend! Major retailers and brand names are offering deep discounts for the summer holiday.

Shop markdowns across fashion categories, including clothing, shoes and accessories, for a limited time. Now's your chance to score a summer deal on a new dress, bathing suit or pair of sandals.

Whether it's a sitewide sale or discount on select on-trend styles, these July deals are some of the best you'll find this summer. Frankies Bikinis, Revolve, Alice + Olivia, Bloomingdale's and Ray-Ban are among our fashion favorites participating in July 4th sales.

Happy July 4th shopping, and check back as ET Style keeps you updated on the best new markdowns and deep discounts as retailers go live and announce their sales.

 

Dorsey is offering 25% off sitewide through July 6 with code spring15.

Emery Earrings
Dorsey
Dorsey Emery Earrings
Dorsey
Emery Earrings
Dorsey

Swirling Parisian inspired earrings with a touch of French vintage.

REGULARLY $110

Capsul is offering 20% off sitewide with code "CELEBRATE" through July 7.

Custom Envelope Locket Necklace
Capsul
Capsul Custom Envelope Locket Necklace
Capsul
Custom Envelope Locket Necklace
Capsul

A romantic two-toned custom envelope locket necklace.

REGULARLY $240

Carbon38 is offering up to 85% off sale styles. Take extra 40% off with the code SPF40 and receive free shipping through July 5.

Lauren Legging
Beach Riot
Beach Riot Lauren Legging
Carbon38
Lauren Legging
Beach Riot
REGULARLY $98

Sterling Forever sale: take 20% off $75 purchase with code BLING20 or take 30% off $150 purchase with code BLING30. Ends July 11. 

Triple Layered Bar Necklace
Sterling Forever
Sterling Forever Triple Layered Bar Necklace
Sterling Forever
Triple Layered Bar Necklace
Sterling Forever

Nordstrom is taking 60% off designer clearance items.

Logo Band Leather Card Case
Givenchy
Givenchy Logo Band Leather Card Case
Nordstrom
Logo Band Leather Card Case
Givenchy
REGULARLY $325

Net-a-Porter is offering up to 60% off across categories.

Striped Ribbed-Knit Sweater
Ganni
Ganni Striped Ribbed-Knit Sweater
Net-a-Porter
Striped Ribbed-Knit Sweater
Ganni
REGULARLY $295

Shopbop Summer Sale: take extra 25% off select sale styles with the code SUMMER through July 4. 

Solo Heel Slides
Simon Miller
Simon Miller Solo Heel Slides
Shopbop
Solo Heel Slides
Simon Miller
REGULARLY $390

Universal Standard summer collection is 25% off through July 7. 

Seine High Rise Skinny Jeans 27 Inch - Distressed Blue
Universal Standard
Universal Standard Seine High Rise Skinny Jeans 27 Inch - Distressed Blue
Universal Standard
Seine High Rise Skinny Jeans 27 Inch - Distressed Blue
Universal Standard
REGULARLY $90

PacSun sale: extra 70% off markdowns.  Plus, up to 40% off everything else.

Santa Rosa Denim Mom Shorts
PacSun
Pacsun Santa Rosa Denim Mom Shorts
PacSun
Santa Rosa Denim Mom Shorts
PacSun
REGULARLY $39.95

Forever 21 sale: buy more, save more -- take 30% off $85 purchase with code SUMMER30 through July 5.  Plus, shop deals $15 and under through July 6. 

Smocked Floral Top
Forever 21
Forever 21 Smocked Floral Top
Forever 21
Smocked Floral Top
Forever 21
REGULARLY $12.99

DSW is offering 20% off almost everything with the code YAYDAYS20 through July 6.

Lury Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Dolce Vita
Dolce Vita Lury Espadrille Wedge Sandal
DSW
Lury Espadrille Wedge Sandal
Dolce Vita
REGULARLY $122

Sonix sunglasses are 50% off from July 3 to 5. 

Minnie
Sonix
Sonix Minnie
Sonix
Minnie
Sonix
REGULARLY $58

Anine Bing is offering up to 70% off sale styles. Spend $150, get extra 15% off. Spend $300, get extra 25% off. 

Lilah Shirt - Black Snake Print
Anine Bing
Anine Bing Lilah Shirt - Black Snake Print
Anine Bing
Lilah Shirt - Black Snake Print
Anine Bing
REGULARLY $229

Wolven is taking 20% off sitewide with the code ZEN through July 6.

Argyle Crisscross Bra
Wolven
Wolven Argyle Crisscross Bra
Wolven
Argyle Crisscross Bra
Wolven
REGULARLY $54

Frankies Bikinis is offering 20% off sitewide -- swimwear, clothing and beauty -- with promo code STARS through July 5.

Tess Top & Jasper Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Frankies Bikinis Tess Top & Jasper Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
Tess Top & Jasper Bottom
Frankies Bikinis
TESS TOP, REGULARLY $95
JASPER BOTTOM, REGULARLY $95

Quay's BOGO sale: sunnies and blue light glasses sitewide through July 5. 

High Key
Quay
Quay High Key
Quay
High Key
Quay

Adidas is letting you save 25% sitewide with promo code SUMMER through July 6. 

Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Adidas
Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Adidas
Puremotion Adapt Shoes
Adidas
REGULARLY $65

Banana Republic is offering extra 50% off on sale styles and 40% off on regular-price items.

Long & Lean-Fit Performance-Stretch Blazer
Banana Republic
Banana Republic Long & Lean-Fit Performance-Stretch Blazer
Banana Republic
Long & Lean-Fit Performance-Stretch Blazer
Banana Republic
REGULARLY $189

Gap is offering up to 75% off everything. Plus, take an extra 10% off everything else with promo code TREAT through July 5.

Button-Front Gauze Tank Top
Gap
Gap Button-Front Gauze Tank Top
Gap
Button-Front Gauze Tank Top
Gap
REGULARLY $49.95

Old Navy is letting you save up to 60% off storewide and up to 75% off all clearance. 

Button-Front Linen-Blend Cami Jumpsuit
Old Navy
Old Navy Button-Front Linen-Blend Cami Jumpsuit
Old Navy
Button-Front Linen-Blend Cami Jumpsuit
Old Navy
REGULARLY $44.99

Eddie Bauer is taking 50% off your purchase. 

Trail Tight Leggings - High Rise
Eddie Bauer
Eddie Bauer Trail Tight Leggings - High Rise
Eddie Bauer
Trail Tight Leggings - High Rise
Eddie Bauer
REGULARLY $90

Missguided is taking 60% off everything with an extra 10% off with the code XTRA10 through July 5. 

Gray Hoodie and Joggers Co Ord Set
Missguided
Missguided Gray Hoodie and Joggers Co Ord Set
Missguided
Gray Hoodie and Joggers Co Ord Set
Missguided
REGULARLY $64

Solid & Striped is offering 25% off sitewide with the code JULY25. 

The Juliana Apricot Lurex
Solid & Striped
Solid & Striped The Juliana Apricot Lurex
Solid & Striped
The Juliana Apricot Lurex
Solid & Striped
REGULARLY $188

Alice + Olivia's end of season sale includes new sale items up to 80% off. 

Imogene Tier Ruffle Maxi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Alice + Olivia Imogene Tier Ruffle Maxi Dress
Alice + Olivia
Imogene Tier Ruffle Maxi Dress
Alice + Olivia
REGULARLY $595

Revolve is offering up to 50% off select styles through July 4. 

Adalyn Dress
Majorelle
Majorelle Adalyn Dress
Amazon
Adalyn Dress
Majorelle
REGULARLY $188

Intermix is taking up to 75% off on new sale styles. Plus, take extra 40% off through July 7. 

Minimalist 85 Leather-Trimmed PVC Wedge
Aquazzura
Aquazzura Minimalist 85 Leather-Trimmed PVC Wedge
Intermix
Minimalist 85 Leather-Trimmed PVC Wedge
Aquazzura
REGULARLY $625

Bloomingdale's is offering 30% to 50% off regular-priced select items. Plus, take an extra 50% off on labeled clearance items through July 6. 

The Kisslock Leather Tote
The Marc Jacobs
The Marc Jacobs The Kisslock Leather Tote
Bloomingdale's
The Kisslock Leather Tote
The Marc Jacobs

REGULARLY $395

Ray-Ban is letting you save up to $50 off polarized sunglasses.

Aviator Classic
Ray-Ban
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic
Ray-Ban
Aviator Classic
Ray-Ban
REGULARLY $204

Backcountry is taking up to 40% off on bestselling gear and apparel through July 6. 

Outline Hiking Shoe
Salomon
Salomon Outline Hiking Shoe
Backcountry
Outline Hiking Shoe
Salomon
REGULARLY $109.95

