Fourth of July Fashion Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

July 4th sale events have kicked off ahead of the long weekend! Major retailers and brand names are offering deep discounts for the summer holiday.

Shop markdowns across fashion categories, including clothing, shoes and accessories, for a limited time. Now's your chance to score a summer deal on a new dress, bathing suit or pair of sandals.

Whether it's a sitewide sale or discount on select on-trend styles, these July deals are some of the best you'll find this summer. Frankies Bikinis, Revolve, Alice + Olivia, Bloomingdale's and Ray-Ban are among our fashion favorites participating in July 4th sales.

Happy July 4th shopping, and check back as ET Style keeps you updated on the best new markdowns and deep discounts as retailers go live and announce their sales.

Dorsey is offering 25% off sitewide through July 6 with code spring15.

Emery Earrings Dorsey Dorsey Emery Earrings Dorsey Swirling Parisian inspired earrings with a touch of French vintage. REGULARLY $110 $93.50 at Dorsey

Capsul is offering 20% off sitewide with code "CELEBRATE" through July 7.

Custom Envelope Locket Necklace Capsul Capsul Custom Envelope Locket Necklace Capsul A romantic two-toned custom envelope locket necklace. REGULARLY $240 Now $195.56

Carbon38 is offering up to 85% off sale styles. Take extra 40% off with the code SPF40 and receive free shipping through July 5.

Lauren Legging Beach Riot Carbon38 Lauren Legging Beach Riot REGULARLY $98 $41.40 at Carbon38

Sterling Forever sale: take 20% off $75 purchase with code BLING20 or take 30% off $150 purchase with code BLING30. Ends July 11.

Triple Layered Bar Necklace Sterling Forever Sterling Forever Triple Layered Bar Necklace Sterling Forever $62 at Sterling Forever

Nordstrom is taking 60% off designer clearance items.

Net-a-Porter is offering up to 60% off across categories.

Shopbop Summer Sale: take extra 25% off select sale styles with the code SUMMER through July 4.

Solo Heel Slides Simon Miller Shopbop Solo Heel Slides Simon Miller REGULARLY $390 $146.25 at Shopbop

Universal Standard summer collection is 25% off through July 7.

PacSun sale: extra 70% off markdowns. Plus, up to 40% off everything else.

Forever 21 sale: buy more, save more -- take 30% off $85 purchase with code SUMMER30 through July 5. Plus, shop deals $15 and under through July 6.

Smocked Floral Top Forever 21 Forever 21 Smocked Floral Top Forever 21 REGULARLY $12.99 $8 at Forever 21

DSW is offering 20% off almost everything with the code YAYDAYS20 through July 6.

Lury Espadrille Wedge Sandal Dolce Vita DSW Lury Espadrille Wedge Sandal Dolce Vita REGULARLY $122 $29.99 at DSW

Sonix sunglasses are 50% off from July 3 to 5.

Minnie Sonix Sonix Minnie Sonix REGULARLY $58 $29 at Sonix

Anine Bing is offering up to 70% off sale styles. Spend $150, get extra 15% off. Spend $300, get extra 25% off.

Wolven is taking 20% off sitewide with the code ZEN through July 6.

Argyle Crisscross Bra Wolven Wolven Argyle Crisscross Bra Wolven REGULARLY $54 $43.20 at Wolven

Frankies Bikinis is offering 20% off sitewide -- swimwear, clothing and beauty -- with promo code STARS through July 5.

Tess Top & Jasper Bottom Frankies Bikinis Frankies Bikinis Tess Top & Jasper Bottom Frankies Bikinis TESS TOP, REGULARLY $95 $76 at Frankies Bikinis JASPER BOTTOM, REGULARLY $95 $76 at Frankies Bikinis

Quay's BOGO sale: sunnies and blue light glasses sitewide through July 5.

High Key Quay Quay High Key Quay $65 at Quay

Adidas is letting you save 25% sitewide with promo code SUMMER through July 6.

Puremotion Adapt Shoes Adidas Adidas Puremotion Adapt Shoes Adidas REGULARLY $65 $48.75 at Adidas

Banana Republic is offering extra 50% off on sale styles and 40% off on regular-price items.

Gap is offering up to 75% off everything. Plus, take an extra 10% off everything else with promo code TREAT through July 5.

Old Navy is letting you save up to 60% off storewide and up to 75% off all clearance.

Eddie Bauer is taking 50% off your purchase.

Missguided is taking 60% off everything with an extra 10% off with the code XTRA10 through July 5.

Solid & Striped is offering 25% off sitewide with the code JULY25.

The Juliana Apricot Lurex Solid & Striped Solid & Striped The Juliana Apricot Lurex Solid & Striped REGULARLY $188 $141 at Solid & Striped

Alice + Olivia's end of season sale includes new sale items up to 80% off.

Imogene Tier Ruffle Maxi Dress Alice + Olivia Alice + Olivia Imogene Tier Ruffle Maxi Dress Alice + Olivia REGULARLY $595 $238 at Alice + Olivia

Revolve is offering up to 50% off select styles through July 4.

Adalyn Dress Majorelle Amazon Adalyn Dress Majorelle REGULARLY $188 $113 at Revolve

Intermix is taking up to 75% off on new sale styles. Plus, take extra 40% off through July 7.

Bloomingdale's is offering 30% to 50% off regular-priced select items. Plus, take an extra 50% off on labeled clearance items through July 6.

The Kisslock Leather Tote The Marc Jacobs Bloomingdale's The Kisslock Leather Tote The Marc Jacobs REGULARLY $395 $138.25 at Bloomingdale's

Ray-Ban is letting you save up to $50 off polarized sunglasses.

Backcountry is taking up to 40% off on bestselling gear and apparel through July 6.

Outline Hiking Shoe Salomon Backcountry Outline Hiking Shoe Salomon REGULARLY $109.95 $76.96 at Backcountry

Sign up for more deals like these! Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

All the Fourth of July Home Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses at the Amazon Summer Sale

Huge Jewelry Deals at the Amazon Sale: Kate Spade, Tory Burch & More