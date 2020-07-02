Fourth of July Fashion Sales You Don’t Want to Miss
July 4th sale events have kicked off ahead of the long weekend! Major retailers and brand names are offering deep discounts for the summer holiday.
Shop markdowns across fashion categories, including clothing, shoes and accessories, for a limited time. Now's your chance to score a summer deal on a new dress, bathing suit or pair of sandals.
Whether it's a sitewide sale or discount on select on-trend styles, these July deals are some of the best you'll find this summer. Frankies Bikinis, Revolve, Alice + Olivia, Bloomingdale's and Ray-Ban are among our fashion favorites participating in July 4th sales.
Happy July 4th shopping, and check back as ET Style keeps you updated on the best new markdowns and deep discounts as retailers go live and announce their sales.
Dorsey is offering 25% off sitewide through July 6 with code spring15.
Swirling Parisian inspired earrings with a touch of French vintage.
Capsul is offering 20% off sitewide with code "CELEBRATE" through July 7.
A romantic two-toned custom envelope locket necklace.
Carbon38 is offering up to 85% off sale styles. Take extra 40% off with the code SPF40 and receive free shipping through July 5.
Sterling Forever sale: take 20% off $75 purchase with code BLING20 or take 30% off $150 purchase with code BLING30. Ends July 11.
Nordstrom is taking 60% off designer clearance items.
Net-a-Porter is offering up to 60% off across categories.
Shopbop Summer Sale: take extra 25% off select sale styles with the code SUMMER through July 4.
Universal Standard summer collection is 25% off through July 7.
PacSun sale: extra 70% off markdowns. Plus, up to 40% off everything else.
Forever 21 sale: buy more, save more -- take 30% off $85 purchase with code SUMMER30 through July 5. Plus, shop deals $15 and under through July 6.
DSW is offering 20% off almost everything with the code YAYDAYS20 through July 6.
Sonix sunglasses are 50% off from July 3 to 5.
Anine Bing is offering up to 70% off sale styles. Spend $150, get extra 15% off. Spend $300, get extra 25% off.
Wolven is taking 20% off sitewide with the code ZEN through July 6.
Frankies Bikinis is offering 20% off sitewide -- swimwear, clothing and beauty -- with promo code STARS through July 5.
Quay's BOGO sale: sunnies and blue light glasses sitewide through July 5.
Adidas is letting you save 25% sitewide with promo code SUMMER through July 6.
Banana Republic is offering extra 50% off on sale styles and 40% off on regular-price items.
Gap is offering up to 75% off everything. Plus, take an extra 10% off everything else with promo code TREAT through July 5.
Old Navy is letting you save up to 60% off storewide and up to 75% off all clearance.
Eddie Bauer is taking 50% off your purchase.
Missguided is taking 60% off everything with an extra 10% off with the code XTRA10 through July 5.
Solid & Striped is offering 25% off sitewide with the code JULY25.
Alice + Olivia's end of season sale includes new sale items up to 80% off.
Revolve is offering up to 50% off select styles through July 4.
Intermix is taking up to 75% off on new sale styles. Plus, take extra 40% off through July 7.
Bloomingdale's is offering 30% to 50% off regular-priced select items. Plus, take an extra 50% off on labeled clearance items through July 6.
Ray-Ban is letting you save up to $50 off polarized sunglasses.
Backcountry is taking up to 40% off on bestselling gear and apparel through July 6.
RELATED CONTENT:
All the Fourth of July Home Sales You Don’t Want to Miss
Up to 50% Off Designer Sunglasses at the Amazon Summer Sale
Huge Jewelry Deals at the Amazon Sale: Kate Spade, Tory Burch & More