The Best July 4th Sales to Shop Right Now

The long holiday weekend is right around the corner, and that means Fourth of July sales have already arrived!

If you’re looking for even more deals following last week's epic Amazon Summer Style Sale, now is the ideal time to shop online. Tons (and tons) of brands are offering July deals sitewide to save on all kinds of select items to celebrate Fourth of July weekend the summer holiday.

Looking for sale styles to add to your swimwear collection? In need of fresh bedding or a new mattress? Still thinking about that Majorelle sundress you saw on Revolve? Find the best of the best deals with July blowout sales in our list below.

Ahead, shop the best July 4th sales -- and keep checking back, as we'll be updating this story as new deals and sale styles roll in.

The Fourth of July Fashion Sales We're Most Excited About

Revolve, Intermix, Bloomingdale's and Ray-Ban are just a few brands slashing prices right now.

All the Fourth of July Home Sales You Don’t Want to Miss

Score discounts on Brooklinen sheets, unique wall art from Society6 and all kinds of furniture and decor at Wayfair.

Missguided Fourth of July Sale

Take 60% off sitewide and an extra 10% off with code.

Quay Fourth of July Sale

The Australia-based eyewear brand, known for its trendy, affordable sunnies, is having a buy one pair, get one pair free sale to celebrate July 4th.

Fenty Beauty Fourth of July Sale

Take 30% off Killawatt + Foil Freestyle and more beauty deals.

Forever 21 Fourth of July Sale

Take an extra 30% off markdowns and get 30% off your purchase when you spend $85 or more.

Athleta Fourth of July Sale

Get $25 off when you spend $150 and $50 off when you spend $250.

