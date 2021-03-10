9 Gifts for the 'NCIS' Fan
It's no secret that NCIS is a popular show. With 18 seasons under its belt -- and numerous spinoffs that are just as popular (the latest in the works taking place in Hawaii) -- the world of NCIS is big, and so is its fan base.
If there's anyone in your life who's watched season after season, following the tales of Jethro Gibbs and the NCIS team, one of the most thoughtful things you could gift them (for their birthday, a special occasion or just because) is merchandise inspired by the show.
Any major NCIS fan will love whatever you give them, no doubt. After all, it's the thought that counts! But, of course, there are some items that might stand out. The person who finds Special Agent Gibbs to be swoon-worthy? A mug featuring their favorite character or the definitive list of Gibbs' Rules will be the perfect gift.
For the show's viewers who've always had a heart for the character Abby, there are plenty of gifts to choose from channeling her personality, too. Case in point: A graphic Caf-Pow shirt -- which is essential for any caffeine lover, in our opinion.
From there, the list of NCIS gifts go on. From foolproof gift ideas like a custom hat or T-shirt to plush animals and stickers, we pulled together our favorites on the market for you to start shopping now.
Scroll down to shop the best gifts to get the NCIS fans in your life.
RELATED CONTENT:
'NCIS' Fans Are Not OK With Latest Episode's Shocking Death
'NCIS': Maria Bello's Final Episode Ends With a Bittersweet Goodbye
'NCIS': Maria Bello’s Jack Sloane Is ‘Ready for Change' in Actress’ Final Episode
10 Gifts for 'Grey's Anatomy' Fans
Ellen Pompeo on the Future of 'Grey's Anatomy’ Amid Reports Show Could End