9 Gifts for the 'NCIS' Fan

By ETonline Staff
NCIS
Patrick Wymore/CBS

It's no secret that NCIS is a popular show. With 18 seasons under its belt -- and numerous spinoffs that are just as popular (the latest in the works taking place in Hawaii) -- the world of NCIS is big, and so is its fan base

If there's anyone in your life who's watched season after season, following the tales of Jethro Gibbs and the NCIS team, one of the most thoughtful things you could gift them (for their birthday, a special occasion or just because) is merchandise inspired by the show. 

Any major NCIS fan will love whatever you give them, no doubt. After all, it's the thought that counts! But, of course, there are some items that might stand out. The person who finds Special Agent Gibbs to be swoon-worthy? A mug featuring their favorite character or the definitive list of Gibbs' Rules will be the perfect gift. 

For the show's viewers who've always had a heart for the character Abby, there are plenty of gifts to choose from channeling her personality, too. Case in point: A graphic Caf-Pow shirt -- which is essential for any caffeine lover, in our opinion.

From there, the list of NCIS gifts go on. From foolproof gift ideas like a custom hat or T-shirt to plush animals and stickers, we pulled together our favorites on the market for you to start shopping now.

Scroll down to shop the best gifts to get the NCIS fans in your life.

NCIS Logo Personalized Embroidered Hat
NCIS Logo Personalized Embroidered Hat
CBS Store
NCIS Logo Personalized Embroidered Hat
Any 'NCIS' fan will love a gift they can use for everyday occasions. We like this hat, which can also feature their name embroidered on the back.
$35 AT CBS STORE
Name That SHow Apparel NCIS Caf-Pow X-Treme Caffeine Women's Shirt
Name That SHow Apparel NCIS Caf-Pow X-Treme Caffeine Women's Shirt
Etsy
Name That SHow Apparel NCIS Caf-Pow X-Treme Caffeine Women's Shirt
This graphic shirt is perfect for the person who's obsessed with 'NCIS' and caffeine.
$22 AND UP AT ETSY
Bert The Farting Hippo Plush Toy
Bert The Farting Hippo Plush Toy
Amazon
Bert The Farting Hippo Plush Toy
Give this cuddly hippo a cuddle whenever you're going through an 'NCIS' marathon.
$31 AT AMAZON
AEAOA Handmade Black Lace Parasol Umbrella
Aeaoa Handmade Black Lace Parasol Umbrella
Amazon
AEAOA Handmade Black Lace Parasol Umbrella
Love Abby's edgy goth look? Add it to your own style with this lace parasol.
$27 AT AMAZON
Eleven Void Gibbs' Rules Coffee Mug
Eleven Void Gibbs' Rules Coffee Mug
Etsy
Eleven Void Gibbs' Rules Coffee Mug
If you're the type of person who finds Gibbs' Rules as some to live by, this is the mug for you.
$16 AT ETSY
Cardinal Creations Gibbs 'NCIS' Inspired Waterproof Sticker
Cardinal Creations Gibbs 'NCIS' Inspired Waterproof Sticker
Etsy
Cardinal Creations Gibbs 'NCIS' Inspired Waterproof Sticker
What could be better than having a sticker of Gibbs on a water bottle, a laptop or any other everyday piece?
$5 AT ETSY
Hayas Designs 'NCIS' Naval Criminal Investigative Service T-Shirt
'NCIS' Naval Criminal Investigative Service T-Shirt
Etsy
Hayas Designs 'NCIS' Naval Criminal Investigative Service T-Shirt
Want to make someone feel like they're part of the 'NCIS' team? Get them a personalized T-shirt.
$24 AT ETSY
GJTIM Please Do Not Disturb I'm Watching NCIS Novelty Socks
GJTIM Please Do Not Disturb I'm Watching NCIS Novelty Socks
Amazon
GJTIM Please Do Not Disturb I'm Watching NCIS Novelty Socks
These socks will say it all for any die-hard 'NCIS' fan.
$17 AT AMAZON
Mugalomania Leroy Jethro Gibbs NCIS Ceramic Mug
Mugalomania Leroy Jethro Gibbs NCIS Ceramic Mug
Etsy
Mugalomania Leroy Jethro Gibbs NCIS Ceramic Mug
Know someone who swoons every time Gibbs is on the screen? You won't find a better gift than a mug featuring the character.
$13 AT ETSY

