9 Gifts for the 'NCIS' Fan

It's no secret that NCIS is a popular show. With 18 seasons under its belt -- and numerous spinoffs that are just as popular (the latest in the works taking place in Hawaii) -- the world of NCIS is big, and so is its fan base.

If there's anyone in your life who's watched season after season, following the tales of Jethro Gibbs and the NCIS team, one of the most thoughtful things you could gift them (for their birthday, a special occasion or just because) is merchandise inspired by the show.

Any major NCIS fan will love whatever you give them, no doubt. After all, it's the thought that counts! But, of course, there are some items that might stand out. The person who finds Special Agent Gibbs to be swoon-worthy? A mug featuring their favorite character or the definitive list of Gibbs' Rules will be the perfect gift.

For the show's viewers who've always had a heart for the character Abby, there are plenty of gifts to choose from channeling her personality, too. Case in point: A graphic Caf-Pow shirt -- which is essential for any caffeine lover, in our opinion.

From there, the list of NCIS gifts go on. From foolproof gift ideas like a custom hat or T-shirt to plush animals and stickers, we pulled together our favorites on the market for you to start shopping now.

Scroll down to shop the best gifts to get the NCIS fans in your life.

NCIS Logo Personalized Embroidered Hat CBS Store NCIS Logo Personalized Embroidered Hat Any 'NCIS' fan will love a gift they can use for everyday occasions. We like this hat, which can also feature their name embroidered on the back. $35 AT CBS STORE Buy Now

Bert The Farting Hippo Plush Toy Amazon Bert The Farting Hippo Plush Toy Give this cuddly hippo a cuddle whenever you're going through an 'NCIS' marathon. $31 AT AMAZON Buy Now

AEAOA Handmade Black Lace Parasol Umbrella Amazon AEAOA Handmade Black Lace Parasol Umbrella Love Abby's edgy goth look? Add it to your own style with this lace parasol. $27 AT AMAZON Buy Now

Eleven Void Gibbs' Rules Coffee Mug Etsy Eleven Void Gibbs' Rules Coffee Mug If you're the type of person who finds Gibbs' Rules as some to live by, this is the mug for you. $16 AT ETSY Buy Now

Cardinal Creations Gibbs 'NCIS' Inspired Waterproof Sticker Etsy Cardinal Creations Gibbs 'NCIS' Inspired Waterproof Sticker What could be better than having a sticker of Gibbs on a water bottle, a laptop or any other everyday piece? $5 AT ETSY Buy Now

Mugalomania Leroy Jethro Gibbs NCIS Ceramic Mug Etsy Mugalomania Leroy Jethro Gibbs NCIS Ceramic Mug Know someone who swoons every time Gibbs is on the screen? You won't find a better gift than a mug featuring the character. $13 AT ETSY Buy Now

