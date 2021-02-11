90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson has seen plenty when it comes to the show sharing too-racy-for-TV moments, but it's 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 1 star Cortney Reardanz that left her with no words.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new 90 Day Bares All, Cortney revisits a truly cringe-worthy scene of her having dinner in Spain with her now ex, Antonio Millon. Cortney, who's from Florida, traveled to Spain during her season to spend time with Antonio after the two connected on a dating app. During the never-before-aired scene, a clearly drunk Cortney is having a hard time ordering from the menu and is upset the restaurant doesn't serve chicken, and Antonio says he's embarrassed. Cortney curses in front of the waiter while looking at the menu, then later loudly calls out for Wi-Fi.

"I find it weird that you guys don't have chicken," she says. "I don't even know what Oxtail is. 'Shoulder of a baby lamb,' like do I want to f**king eat this s**t, no, I feel bad."

Antonio tells cameras that when people are having dinner in Spain, it's not typical to curse.

"When Cortney is drunk, it's a little bit different," he says. "She is not like I expect. So embarrassing for me. I like people who know how to behave in public place."

While Cortney tells him it's "insulting" when he asks if she's drunk, she acknowledges to Shaun that she was in fact under the influence at the time.

"Look at my eye, I was, like, smashed," she notes.

But it's when Cortney tries to explain the Spanish accent that Shaun is left completely speechless.

90 Day Bares All streams Sunday on Discovery + at 10 p.m. EST.

Back in October, Shaun talked to ET about what 90 Day Fiancé fans can expect from one of the franchise's latest spinoffs.

"This is the space where we are showing you every single thing that we could not show you on regular TV," she said. "There's so many things -- video, certain confrontations, language, body parts -- that we can't show you on regular TV, but we can show them here. Bares All is basically that -- we are taking everything and, not that they were left on the cutting room floor, these parts are really juicy, but because of the rules, we could not show you there. Here, we can show you absolutely everything, so Bares All is the perfect title for this show."

Watch the video below for more.

'90 Day Fiance Bares All' Host Shaun Robinson Dishes On What Fans Can Expect From the Talk Show! This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Bares All': Big Ed Reunites With Rose After Explosive Tell-All

'90 Day': Jenny Walks Out After Sumit and His Parents Insult Her Looks

'90 Day Bares All': Rebecca Talks Zied's Shirts Being Too Tight (Exclusive)

Related Gallery