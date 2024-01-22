Things are not getting better between Ariela and Biniyam. On Monday's episode of 90 Day Diaries, the two continued to struggle with their marriage and Ariela confided to her ex-husband, Leandro, about their issues -- as 90 Day Fiancé fans know, Ariela's close relationship with her ex was a major problem for Biniyam.

On a previous episode of 90 Day Diaries, Ariela shared that she and Biniyam were on the brink of divorce after moving to Las Vegas so that Biniyam could pursue a career in MMA and so that he would be around friends given Vegas' large Ethiopian community. However, Ariela accused Biniyam of spending too much time with his friends and not wanting to be around her. She also felt stressed as she said she took on the majority of childcare for their son, Avi, in addition to going back to school. On Monday's episode, Ariela said she moved out to a hotel because she wanted her and Biniyam to take a break. She then reached out to Leandro on video chat, telling cameras the two were still super close. She told Leandro that Biniyam was being "weird" and didn't see an issue with being gone all day.

"I just can't take it anymore because he's being such a jerk," she told him. "So I wanted him to leave but I knew he wouldn't go if I asked him to leave so I've been staying at an extended stay with Avi."

Ariela felt undecided about leaving Biniyam for good, acknowledging that she still loved him. Still, she couldn't help but wonder about what a possible future with Leandro would have been like.

"It's always nice to see Leandro and I sometimes wonder what would have happened if Leandro and I stayed together," she told cameras.

Later, Biniyam said he had an audition for a men's strip show and awkwardly practiced his moves in front of Ariela's mom, Janice, who still lived in the apartment with him despite Ariela temporarily moving out. Biniyam and Janice were still close and Biniyam confided in Janice about his complicated situation with Ariela and said he just wanted to "be happy." Biniyam told cameras that Ariel was "controlling" and blamed him for everything, which is why they fought all the time.

"I can't do everything, Ari what she want," he said. "Like, she have to support me, what I like, what can make me happy."

Ariela eventually returned to the apartment and explained that they could no longer afford for her to be living separately but she was still unsure about their future together. She was clearly irritated with Biniyam, even though he said he was trying to make changes. She told him she was tired of telling him over and over about the things that upset her -- him spending too much time with his friends and not being in a good mood when he was with her.

"It's hurting my health, it's hurting my mental health," she told him. "The way that you treat me and you just refusing to leave and all this stuff is you're just trapping me when I had such a free spirit before I knew you and then my spirit is just dying."

Ariela broke down in tears and said she used to be a nicer person but the struggles over the past years took a toll on her.

"Putting all my love into you and getting nothing back from you and it's just, I can't do it anymore," she said. "I just need to grow and get better because loving someone who does not love you back and talking to someone who does not listen to you is just poison. It's poison for my soul. I don't want to do it anymore."

Ariela told cameras that she still didn't know what was the best thing to do in this situation.

"Being around someone who really doesn't appreciate you, doesn't like you, doesn't want to be around you, is just so draining," she said. "I don't really know if there is a solution to this."

