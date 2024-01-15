'90 Day Diaries': Darcey's Ex Tom Reveals He's Engaged

90 Day Diaries cameras caught up with Darcey's ex-boyfriend, 43-year-old Tom, who shared some big news. Tom revealed that after getting brutally turned down when he proposed to his girlfriend, Mariah, she accepted his proposal a second time and the two are now engaged.

90 Day Fiancé fans know Tom from his previous disastrous relationship with Darcey, but the two have both since moved on. On a previous episode of 90 Day Diaries that aired last March, Tom proposed to Mariah -- whom he met online after sliding into her DMs -- but she turned him down on camera. The two are in a long-distance relationship, with Mariah living in Las Vegas with her two sons and Tom remaining in England. But on Monday's episode, Tom said he proposed a second time and this time she said yes. He proposed when she visited him in London, when he spontaneously got down on one knee after his original plan to propose to her in Venice in front of her sons didn't work out.

"I'm so happy that myself and Mariah are engaged but we still need to decide where we are going to live but in the meantime I'll be traveling to Turkey to get my teeth fixed," he said.

Cameras documented Tom getting veneers and he was extremely happy with the results. He said he was "overwhelmed, but in a good way." Later, he set up a virtual Valentine's Day date with Mariah because they couldn't celebrate together as they still were long-distance. Tom told Mariah he was tired of living apart, but she told him that she wished he would be more open to moving to Las Vegas to be with her and her sons. But he said that he didn't feel part of the family when he visited her in Vegas, even staying at a separate house. But she promised him it would be different now that they're engaged.

"Now that Mariah has assured me that living in the U.S. will be different than last time I stayed there, I feel a bit better about moving to the U.S. and building our lives there together but I have a lot to consider," he told cameras.

Tom later visited his mother, Jayne, who was in poor health. Tom said he felt guilty about wanting to move to the U.S. amid her health issues but Jayne gave him her full blessing and spoke highly of Mariah.

"In this moment I feel so full of love," he told cameras. "Over the years my mother and I haven't seen eye to eye. We're so very similar we clash from time to time but in this moment I feel without a question or a doubt loved more than I ever have."

"Now that I know my mother's OK with my decision, it's time to move forward, plan a life with Mariah and plan a wedding," he continued.

RELATED CONTENT: