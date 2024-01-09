90 Day Diaries is catching up with memorable 90 Day Fiancé couple Brandon and Julia on Monday's all-new episode and in this exclusive clip, the couple is struggling with money issues. It appears the couple bought an older home but don't have the money to fix it up. But when Julia says she wants to go back to go-go dancing because she can make large tips, Brandon quickly shuts the idea down.

Brandon, who's from Virginia, and Julia, who's from Russia, got engaged after they were introduced to one another online while she was working as a go-go dancer and after just one in-person meeting. 90 Day Fiancé cameras captured Julia coming to America to marry Brandon, who worked as a pest control technician and lived with his parents and helped them with their farm and their dog-breeding business.

In the clip, Brandon says Julia should get a job, even if it's a small one, and a clearly frustrated Julia says she has tried but has failed at everything.

"I try," she tells him. "I try and you see every job that I start I failed."

"Since I come to America I trying to do different job but so far nothing working for me, and I'm thinking maybe I go back to dancing," she also tells cameras as past footage is shown of her dancing on a pole. "I used to be a go-go dancer and I doing good, and I know I can make a lot of money."

But Brandon tells her that working at a strip club is not an option. She tells him if she went back to dancing, she could make double what he makes, which he says isn't true.

"I have big tips when I work in go-go dancer," she notes, but Brandon replies, "I just don't want you to do what a lot of proud guys probably wouldn't want or girlfriend or wife doing."

Julia shoots back, "My ex-boyfriend would be fine about dancing," to which Brandon replies, "Then go be with your ex-boyfriend."

90 Day Diaries airs Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, Max and Discovery+.

