'90 Day Diaries' Recap: Ariela and Biniyam Are on the Verge of Divorce

Things are definitely not looking good for Ariela and Biniyam. On Monday's premiere of the new season of 90 Day Diaries, cameras caught up with the longtime couple after they moved to Las Vegas so that Biniyam could pursue a career in MMA, and they both were extremely unhappy with their relationship. Ariela tearfully told Biniyam she felt they needed to take a break from their marriage.



Ariela and Biniyam met when she was traveling to Ethiopia and they have a son named Avi. After a lot of ups and downs covered on multiple seasons of 90 Day Fiancé, the two have been married for a year and a half now. On Monday's episode, Ariela said Biniyam still didn't have a job and that her mother, Janice, moved in with them since she's a traveling nurse and got a job in Vegas. Meanwhile, Ariela was back in college and finishing her bachelor's in biology and said that all of the stress of so much going on had put a strain on her and Biniyam's relationship.

"Life with Bini these past few months has been really difficult," she told cameras. "He's not been nice to me. He's been ignoring me and honestly just feels like he's a different person."

Ariela also shared that Biniyam now spent a lot more time with his friends since there was a larger Ethiopian community in Las Vegas and acted like he was 25 years old when he wasn't. She said most of the responsibility of taking care of their son and the household fell on her.

"Bini spends a lot of time with his friends and even when he's in the house, he's just not been present and I'm not quite sure why that is," she told cameras. "It's sad because obviously, you know, I love Bini. I want it to work out. But love is not enough. Love doesn't make a relationship. You can love someone, but that doesn't mean you're going to stay together."

Ariela came to the conclusion that she and Bini needed time apart. She had a difficult conversation with him, bluntly telling him that they haven't been getting along and they needed to take a break.

"And I just think that you've been spending so much time with your friends and you, you know, which, I'm happy you have friends, but I feel like they're more important to you than your family is," she told him. "And so I need some time to just decide if ... what really is the problem? Is it me? Is it you? Is it both of us? Is it both of us together? Is it, you know, like, I don't really know. Like, I don't have the answers. I don't really know what I want, and I don't really know what you want. So maybe it'd be good if we spent some time apart."

Biniyam didn't agree when Ariela suggested he stay with his friends for a little bit.

"I think this break is a very, very bad idea, because I learned from my past relationship," he told cameras. "My ex-wife, she left, she never came back. I don't want same thing similar. Me and Ari, we have problem. We have bad communication. She doesn't understand me very well. Even I don't understand her like, very well, what she wants. We can fix it here. We can discuss here."

Ari tearfully told him she was sorry that she wasn't all the things he wished she could be.

"I mean, I think I really disappointed you," she said. "And so I feel bad because I really do want you to be happy. I want you to be with someone who makes you happy. Obviously, I don't. Like, it's really hard to be around you because I know you hate being around me."

At this point, Biniyam got off the couch and walked off.

