Biniyam and Ariela's marriage has definitely not been picture-perfect. Although the two tied the knot in a romantic ceremony combining their Jewish and Ethiopian cultures on this season of 90 Day Fiancé, during part two of the tell-all special that aired on Sunday on TLC, serious issues in their marriage came to light.

Ariela and Biniyam were already on edge after fellow cast member Jibri bluntly said that he didn't think their marriage was going to last because he thought Ariela was too jealous of Biniyam and holding him back when it comes to his MMA career. Biniyam, as usual, didn't do much to defend Ariela and silently let her take the criticism. Later, Ariela took host Shaun Robinson by surprise when she shared that she took their son, Avi, back to Ethiopia with her to help with displaced people due to war in the country for three months when it was initially supposed to be for only a week. Biniyam said he was shocked she ended up staying for three months and that it was "very hard" to be away from Avi. The cast was then in disbelief when Ariela said she actually blocked Biniyam's phone number while she was there. Shaun pointed out that when Biniyam once blocked Ariela's number when she was in the U.S. and he was still in Ethiopia, she was furious, but turned around and did the same thing to him.

"I don't think he even noticed, honestly," Ariela responded.

Ariela said that she thought the time apart actually did them good and that she liked to do her "own thing" while being married to Biniyam. She said it would even be OK with her if he moved to Las Vegas on his own to further his MMA career, but he refused.

"Bini has been the one teaching me this is what commitment is, this is what being together is, so I love that," she said. "On the other hand, there's still a part of me that's like, I want to run away screaming because it's, like, scary to be in a committed relationship and it's scary because I do love Bini."

Biniyam himself was put in the hot seat when his castmates criticized him for not sticking up for Ariela when it came to his sisters, who at one point, threw wine in her face. Biniyam said he didn't want to make the situation "worse," and noted that his sisters were "overprotective" of him. Shaeeda said the wine incident was "super distasteful" and that Biniyam needed to create boundaries with his sister. Miona said that if Jibri's family members ever did that to her they would need to be "cut off immediately." Ariela reflected that while she didn't like the way Biniyam handled the situation, she knew he sometimes feels "stuck" when it comes to how he communicates.

Biniyam then commented on his sisters telling him that he should marry Ariela no matter what, just so she could help him get a green card. but Biniyam admitted he wouldn't be with Ariela if they didn't have a son together.

"Avi, if he's not, like, my son, if he's not born, me and Ari maybe we not together," he said. "Me and her we have bad communication. We don't listen to each other. Every time we fighting."

Ariela added, "We're just totally opposite people."

When Kara asked if they were planning to stay together after Ari is grown, Biniyam responded that he was "working so hard" for their relationship and that Ariela has improved when it comes to how she listens to him and gives him time to talk. Noticeably, Ariela also wouldn't give a straight answer.

"Even at the end of the day, or tomorrow or whenever, if we're not together, I'm so grateful to you because you taught me about patience and commitment, and even about God and about so many things," she said, as her cast members shook their heads. "Because of you I'm a better person and because of you, I have Avi, so I love you for that."

