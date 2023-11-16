Big and shocking news coming from the 90 Day Fiancé universe! Darcey Silva and her on-again, off-again love, Georgi Rusev, have tied the knot!

The news was shared by TLC and Darcey's official Instagram accounts on Thursday.

"Congratulations to the newlyweds, Darcey and Georgi! 💍☺️ Here’s what she has to say about their big day," read the caption to a photo of the bride and groom's hands.

"I’m thrilled to share that Georgi and I got married on our special day of November 11th. I’ve been on a long journey to find love, and in the end, love wins. I’m so blessed for you all to be a part of my journey in life, love, and happiness. Thank you for all the love and support! Stay tuned. Love, Darcey xoxo," the 49-year-old reality TV star wrote.

Darcey and Georgi's wedding comes exactly one year after her twin sister, Stacey Silva, said "I do" to her husband, Florian Sukaj, during a lavish ceremony in Connecticut.

Darcey and Georgi, who is from Bulgaria, met on social media. In 2020, the pair's whirlwind romance reached it's first milestone, when they announced they were engaged. However, the pair split before announcing their second engagement in 2022, which was done in front of her daughters, Aspen and Aniko. The same year, Darcey shared that she and Georgi sadly ended their engagement once again.

This past season of TLC's Darcey & Stacey documented Darcey's life as a newly single woman, seeking romance on the dating apps following her split. However, Georgi made his return to Miami with a new look and love in his heart for his ex. Things came to a head when Darcey found out that Stacey's husband asked Georgi to be the best man in his wedding, causing friction between the sisters.

While there was no sign of reconciliation for Darcey and Georgi, they did admit to hooking up in Miami. Still, the season ended with Darcey being open to love away from Georgi.

