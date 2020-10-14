'90 Day Fiancé' Star Darcey Silva Is Engaged to Georgi Rusev

Darcey Silva is ready to "shout it to the world" that she has a fiancé!

The 46-year-old star of 90 Day Fiancé and Darcey & Stacey reveals that after a lot of televised heartbreak, she finally has the man of her dreams, Georgi Rusev, a 32-year-old masseuse from Bulgaria whom she met on social media. The two were engaged in June and have been keeping their good news a secret.

"I still feel newly engaged. I haven't been able to really celebrate it yet with everybody," she tells People. "...It was definitely a total surprise for me. Georgi and I have a very deep connection, and I feel like in that moment I was not expecting it at all."

Silva's romance with Rusev has been documented by TLC cameras and the groom-to-be admits that it was tough to keep his proposal a surprise while in quarantine.

"It was really hard to find the ring, make calls, make the reservation for the boat, for dinner," he says.

In August, Silva shared with ET how her now-fiancé fared next to her exes, Jesse Meester and Tom Brooks.

"Honestly, I am really, really happy in my life right now," she gushed. "I felt like I've moved on from the past, taking time to heal myself inside and out, and I was ready for love again. I have an open heart and he's an amazing guy. He's someone who has a different demeanor than the last two, thank god. For me, I feel like I get to honor myself and say what I want in a relationship. He's very patient with me, calm and so understanding and we have a lot of fun. I mean, let alone, he's a hot, sexy Bulgarian guy, who wouldn't want that?"

"I tend to love big, and I'm a big giver and so is he, so you guys will see a lot of that journey ... and what our future possibly holds," Silva added.

The reality star noted that she has learned from her past relationships. "I learned what I don't want," she said. "I'll cherish the good memories but all in all, it was both, like, a toxic situation. I never expected it to happen that way but I love big and I give big and they just ... were too hard to handle. I didn't just want to be involved with someone who was kinda going to lower my worth and I knew I was going to rise above in the end."

