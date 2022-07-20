Michael Baltimore, best known for his appearances as a barber on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, is a wanted man by the U.S. Marshals for a slew of crimes, including murder.

According to the law enforcement agency, Baltimore has been added to its 15 Most Wanted list and is offering up to a $25,000 reward for information that leads to his arrest. Baltimore is wanted in Carlisle, Pennsylvania, where authorities say the 39-year-old is alleged to have shot and killed Kendell Jerome Cook and injured another man at the GQ Barbershop in Carlisle on May 22, 2021.

Cook was the owner of the barbershop, which is where numerous scenes were filmed for the TLC reality show in 2019. It seemed as though Cook and Baltimore enjoyed a friendship, at least based on the scenes that aired for the seasons that included the couples Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno and Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, among others.

But now the U.S. Marshals say Baltimore is wanted for assault, homicide and parole violation charges. The agency is working in conjunction with the Carlisle Police Department and the Middle District of Pennsylvania to capture him.

Michael Baltimore TLC

Kendell Cook TLC

In addition, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, firearms and Explosives (ATF) has also offered a reward of up to $10,000 and the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers has offered $2,000.

In the U.S. Marshals Service release announcing Baltimore's addition to its 15 Most Wanted list, the agency lists Baltimore as a barber who worked for Cook until 2019 and "was featured in several episode of the TLC reality series '90 Day Fiancé.'"

According to the U.S. Marshals, Baltimore has an extensive criminal history and is known to be violent. The agency says Baltimore "should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached."

"Michael Baltimore poses a serious threat to the community," says U.S. Marshals Service Director Ronald Davis. "By placing him on the 15 Most Wanted list, we have made his capture a top priority of the U.S. Marshals Service."

