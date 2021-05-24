Angela and her husband, Michael, were definitely not happy with the results of her breast reduction surgery on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Angela underwent both weight loss surgery and a breast reduction surgery on Sunday's episode, and was stunned by the new size of her breasts.

Michael had been against Angela's surgeries since the beginning, since he didn't want her to be slimmer or to reduce her breast size. But 54-year-old Angela said she was undergoing the surgeries for her health. Although her surgeries thankfully had zero complications despite her not following her doctors' orders and smoking beforehand, the plastic surgeon, Dr. Obeng, ended up taking two pounds off of each of her breasts instead of the one pound they agreed to beforehand. Dr. Obeng noted that her breasts would look much bigger once she lost weight, and also said she was still a triple D in bra size.

Still, Angela was not happy and was afraid to call Michael.

"My boobs are gone," she told cameras. "I trust my doctor, and I like Dr. Obeng, but two pounds? Like, you do mean one pound and one pound? No. He took two pounds apiece off my breasts, and I agreed to one. You know, I feel like... itty-bitty ti**y Angie."

Michael, 32, also clearly was unhappy with the surgery when she and Dr. Obeng FaceTimed him from the doctor's office.

"It's quite different from previous one," he said. "I don't think this is big. ... I'm just so confused about everything."

Dr. Obeng stressed that the previous size of Angela's breasts was a health concern.

"Michael's reaction... I couldn't say nothing because I'm mentally, physically exhausted, but he gotta think how much better I can breathe without 'em," Angela also noted. "And that's the truth, I can breathe much better. So maybe I did the right thing."

When Angela joked that Michael only married her because of her big breasts, Dr. Obeng told her that that wasn't good. Angela also couldn't help but continue to flirt with the handsome doctor from Ghana.

"If Michael divorces me because of my boobs, and you did it, so, does that mean you'll marry me?" she asked him. "I could be your side chick. I know African men have side chicks."

On a serious note, Angela started rethinking her marriage to Michael, who's still living in Nigeria while they wait for his visa to get approved.

"I wish Michael would have had a different reaction and I wish he would have been more about my feelings and trying to comfort me than him worried about what he's gonna play with," she told cameras. "You know, maybe three years ago, we wouldn't have gotten to this point. You know, if I weren't big ti**y Angie back then, maybe we would have never had a marriage or a relationship. That's how he's making me feel right now. To be honest, I don't know if Michael's ever going to come around about my boob reduction. But when I fly over there and he puts his hands on 'em, then we'll know. And if he don't like it, I can either get implants or I can get a new husband. That would have to be discussed."

When ET spoke to Angela about the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, she said she's now lost 100 pounds since her weight loss surgery and couldn't be happier with the results. But she did note that Michael was not supportive of her, which led her to seriously consider divorcing him.

"I can tell you he was a butt," she said. "He was a total a**. I can tell you that I was in this alone. You know, I did my boobs and he loved my boobs. I don't know if it was just him not being a part of it because he's over there at the time or what, but we went through it."

She also addressed fans' criticism over her flirting with Dr. Obeng, even though given her famously explosive temper, she definitely would not be OK with Michael doing the same.

"Dr. Obeng's very, very handsome and he looked like Michael, but, I'm a loyal person," she shared. "But I'm a big flirt, my mom was, but mine's harmless. I've never cheated on none of my spouses. He can trust me, but I can't trust him, because he knows that I'm not gonna do that. But I think it got his attention a little bit."

