When it comes to 90 Day Fiancé couple Michael and Angela, it's been far from wedded bliss since they tied the knot a year ago. ET recently spoke with Angela about starring in the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, and she admitted she's contemplated divorcing Michael.

Angela, 54, and her journey with 32-year-old Michael from Nigeria is familiar to fans by now as the hit TLC show has followed their relationship through multiple seasons. Angela told ET's Melicia Johnson that being long distance has definitely taken its toll on them, as Michael is still waiting for his visa to be approved to come to Georgia to be with her. Another big issue between the two of them has been Michael being against Angela getting weight loss surgery, though she ended up going through with it.

"I was definitely talking to the lawyer," she says when asked if she's ever contemplated divorce. I said, 'I'm not gonna put up with this. If I put up with this with him all the way over there, what's it gonna be like here?'"

Angela described their first year of marriage as "hell," and says viewers will see that on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

"But at one point I was telling Michael, 'Somehow you changed since we got married and we're not even living together, yet. Like, don't take that for granted because there's always a damn divorce court around the corner,'" she says she told him at one point. "I mean, we went to hell. We literally went to hell and it was bad, and you'll see that."

In a preview of the new season, it's clear the two are still dealing with trust issues as Angela is shown shopping for a tracker to put on his phone. Angela justified her actions, claiming Michael was exhibiting some shady behavior.

"Being across the world, Michael does a lot of things, I don't know if it was to aggravate me or not, but he wouldn't answer his phone, he'll make me think he was doing something, so I decided to get a tracker on his phone,'" she explains. "I said he's doing something and whether it's not bad or not, it's still upsetting me."

As for her famous temper, Angela said Michael definitely eggs her on.

"Michael always gives me a reason to explode," she says. "He knows how to get me. I think he likes when I get upset because it shows that I care about him in some crazy way. ... The struggle is real, girl, the struggle is real."

Despite their issues, Angela said the two are still hoping and praying that he'll be able to come to the U.S. after waiting for three and a half years. She noted that she doesn't listen to their critics.

"I know deep in my heart we love each other and we got a lot of stuff to work out, but we can't do it long distance, you just can't," she notes. "We made it this far, we're probably going to have more bumps. ... We're gonna have our ups and downs, still, that's part of being married at the first year. Even though we're married a year, it's really not a year until we plant our feet down together ... the basic stuff that you have to get used to living together. I think we'll be alright. I just think that we, uh, we have stories and stories ahead of us."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 premieres April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and will stream on Discovery+.

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiance's Angela on Weight Loss, Plastic Surgery Plans and Lisa Comparisons (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart '90 Day Fiance's Angela on Weight Loss, Plastic Surgery Plans and Lisa Comparisons (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: Angela Calls Usman a Scammer in Explosive Confrontation

'90 Day Fiancé's Angela Reacts to Fans Comparing Her to Baby Girl Lisa

90 Day Fiancé's Angela Uncomfortably Flirts With Weight Loss Surgeon

Related Gallery