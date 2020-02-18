You can always count on 90 Day Fiance star Angela to keep things interesting.

After 54-year-old Angela left the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days tell-all special in October early after an intense onstage fight with a fellow cast member, 20-year-old Avery, she threatened to walk out again on part two of season 7's 90 Day Fiance tell-all, which aired on Monday night on TLC.

Angela, who's known to lose her temper, actually remained calm throughout most of the tell-all, but lost her cool when TLC decided to Skype with three once-close friends of her Nigerian fiancé, 30-year-old Michael. Michael is no longer on good terms with his friends -- whom Angela refers to as "the goofballs" -- after an incident this season when one of his friends called Angela "trashy." Michael knocked the drink out of his hand and defended his fiancée.

During the tell-all, the friends said they at first supported Michael's relationship with Angela but that she "changed." They also continued to laugh at Angela losing her temper, with one of his friends joking about her relationship with Michael, "I hope she doesn't beat him up."

Angela then shot up from her chair with an expletive-filled rant, and said that if they had called her trashy to her face, there would have been more than broken glass to pay. She also declared, "I'm the classiest, trashiest b**ch you'll ever meet. ... Kiss this white, trashy a**."

Angela then insisted that TLC cut the friends from the screen or she would walk out and also told Michael to do the same. When host Shaun Robinson agreed to end the interview with the friends, Angela and Michael eventually calmed down and continued on with the taping. Michael said he was done with his former friends and now just wanted to focus on Angela and finding a way to come to America after his K-1 visa was denied this season.

