Ariela and Biniyam continue to not see eye-to-eye about their living conditions in Ethiopia in this exclusive clip from Monday's midseason finale of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. In the clip, the couple tours an apartment that Ariela loves, though it's clearly not realistic on Biniyam's budget.

When a pregnant Ariela first arrived in Ethiopia -- where she plans to give birth to their son -- she was dismayed at the apartment Biniyam picked out for them, referring to the bathroom as something that "looked like a scene from a Saw movie." Although Biniyam noted the apartment was only temporary and that he was actually renovating another apartment for them to live in, Ariela and her mother were also not impressed with the second apartment given that extensive work still needed to be done in order for it to be liveable.

"This apartment is a mess," Ariela commented at the time. "The first one was bad enough, and the second one is just a disaster."

"I would say that with an army of guys, it would probably take you about a month to get this done," her mom added. "That's my estimation. So, I understand what you're doing here, Biniyam, and we really appreciate it, but time has to be realistic."

In this exclusive clip, Ariela brings Biniyam to tour an apartment that she found online. Ariela loves that it's big, has hot water and Wi-Fi. The apartment costs $1,400 a month, which Biniyam notes is very expensive for his country.

"You know that, like, it's really expensive," he uncomfortably tells her.

Biniyam, who works as an entertainer, tells cameras that he only makes $500 a month doing various jobs in video choreography, personal training, circus and dancing at a nightclub.

"Ariela, she knows that I'm zero zero account," he says.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way's midseason finale airs Monday, Aug. 31 at 9 p.m. ET/PT and returns Sunday, Oct. 11.

For more on Ariela and Biniyam, watch the video below.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Ariela Defends 'Genuine' Relationship With Ethiopian Boyfriend Biniyam (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiancé': Biniyam Begs Ariela Not to Leave Him

'90 Day Fiancé's Ariela Admits She May Not Be 'Right' for Biniyam

'90 Day Fiancé': Ariela Doesn't Want to Convert to Biniyam's Religion

Related Gallery