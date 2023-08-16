Armando and Kenny are opening up about bonding over tragedy. In this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Armando breaks down in tears as he reflects on losing his unborn child at eight months.

Armando and Kenny are continuing to explore whether or not they want to have a baby together this season, with 34-year-old Armando being all for it while 60-year-old Kenny is hesitant due to his age. Kenny has already raised four now-adult children, while Armando is now raising his young daughter, Hannah, with Kenny. In this clip, Kenny says he and Armando first started talking in a gay fathers support group because they had both experienced child loss. Kenny lost twins at four months due to miscarriage, while Armando lost his unborn child when Hannah's mother got into a car accident and died. She was eight months pregnant. Clearly, the loss is still incredibly painful as he breaks down in tears in front of Kenny and his mother when talking about it.

"Throughout the years I've spent time wondering who and what this child would have been, how the child would have interacted with me, with Hannah, the moments we would have had together," he says. "We were ready for her birth. We had a name picked out. It was very hard to lose her and there's no way of explaining the pain and the feelings."

Meanwhile, Kenny reflects, "You know, you already start to love those children from the moment they're conceived. So the thought of having another child could help heal those wounds and kind of fulfill something that never took place before."

