'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Shows Off Her Shocking New Look But Her Date Is a Dud (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Is Disappointed by Her Date's Reaction t…
'90 Day Fiancé’ Stars Jenny and Sumit Are Married (Exclusive)
'90 Day Fiancé': Jesse and Jeniffer React to Their Steamy First …
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Usman Thwarts Kim’s Plan to Get Intimate
Jason Hitch, '90 Day Fiancé' Star, Dies of COVID Complications
'90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All: Steven Gets Exposed for Being Unfaithf…
'90 Day Fiancé': Corey Tells Raul He's Not Invited to His and Ev…
'90 Day Fiancé': Usman's New Love Interest Kim Says She's OK Wit…
‘90 Day Fiancé': Usman Says He's 'In Love' With Kimberley and In…
'90 Day Fiancé': Jesse and Jeniffer Meet for the First Time in P…
'90 Day Fiancé's Paola Says She's 'Not Optimistic' About Her Mar…
‘90 Day Fiancé’: Jenny Says She’s Going Back to America After Su…
‘90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All: Steven Admits to Talking to Multiple W…
'90 Day: The Single Life': Stephanie Records Self-Love Video to …
Jennifer Lawrence Was Starstruck by Ariana Grande on 'Don't Look…
'Abbott Elementary': Get Your First Look at ABC's New Comedy (Ex…
‘Magic Mike’s Adam Rodriguez Gives First Look at His New Holiday…
‘Curb Your Enthusiasm' Star Cheryl Hines Takes a Look at Her Fir…
‘Grey's Anatomy’: Debbie Allen on Ellen Pompeo Possibly Returnin…
90 Day Fiancé star Debbie isn't getting what she hoped for after putting in a lot of effort into her appearance in this exclusive clip from Friday's new episode of 90 Day: The Single Life.
Debbie is putting herself out there and dating again on this season of the 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, but hasn't been having much luck. In this clip, she goes out with a man she connected with on a dating app named Jay. Debbie is showing off her recent shocking physical transformation, but isn't getting much response from Jay.
"Tonight's a big night, I'm on my date with Jay and I put a lot of effort into getting ready for this date -- shopping, Botox, I had cryotherapy, got my hair done," she says. "It was a lot of work and Jay says nothing. I feel really disappointed."
Jay notes of Debbie, "When I met her, she was on the elderly side with gray hair showing, and now she did her hair, she got all dolled up for me. I was really impressed."
But when asked by a producer if he told her that, he replies, "I did sort of tell her that." When asked if he was good with the ladies, he acknowledged, "No."
New episodes of 90 Day: The Single Life stream Fridays on Discovery+.
So far this season, Debbie's been struggling to date again after being married to her son Colt's dad for 27 years, who died 13 years ago from a massive heart attack. She's also at a crossroads in her life given that Colt is moving out with his new wife, Vanessa, and she must now move out on her own since she can't afford the rent by herself.
"It's difficult getting back in the dating game," she noted in a previous episode. "I mean, times have changed."
She also told cameras, "Nobody plans on not having your life partner with you, but there comes a time when that person's not there anymore. Colt's happy, he's got his wife, and they have their lives. It's sad, I really hope that I can find someone. If I can't do it within a year, then, I'll just be alone with my cats. It's probably my last shot."
RELATED CONTENT:
'90 Day Fiancé': Debbie Calls Son Colt 'a Bas**rd' for Kicking Her Out
'90 Day Fiancé: Colt's Mom Debbie Debuts Shocking Makeover
90 Day Fiancé: Colt Reveals He Got Married Without Telling Mom Debbie