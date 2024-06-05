Looks like Gino is getting a backbone when it comes to standing up to to Jasmine. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Gino agrees to pay the $1200 entry fee for Jasmine to enter a beauty pageant but has some "expectations" of her that she definitely does not agree with.

Gino and Jasmine's marriage has been strained since she moved from Panama to Michigan to be with him. Both are not working and Jasmine has accused Gino of controlling her because she doesn't have money and can't drive. In the clip, Gino says he paid for Jasmine to be in the pageant but used a credit card. While Jasmine is happy, she isn't thrilled when he notes that his uncle Marco had to convince him to do it. Gino also tells Jasmine he has some "expectations" of her after paying for the pageant.

"A couple of things I would like you to do is not start arguments with me and the second thing is I would like you to not say hurtful things to me when we are arguing," he tells her.

Jasmine argues that she doesn't start arguments but she gets mad at him because he never listens.

"He is not treating me as a wife," she tells cameras. "This is like, 'I'll give you this, but you have to do this,' like, he is trying to condition me and this manipulative psychology he's trying to use on me, that is used to train dogs. I'm not a freaking dog. I'm his wife and he's not God. He's a f**king bald man."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday nights at 8/7c on TLC.

