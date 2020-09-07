Colt and Jess' short and rocky relationship has come to an end. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Jess broke up with Colt after he admitted to sending explicit pictures to multiple women online while they were still dating, and also that his friend, Vanessa -- whom Jess is extremely jealous over -- is now living with him and his mom, Debbie.

Jess came to Las Vegas to visit Colt from Chicago, but the trip was horrible from the start. Jess immediately confronted Colt about sending "d*ck pics" to eight other women, which he said he did but wasn't proud of. Colt said that he and Jess had not been getting along and that he didn't even know if they were still together since they blocked each other on social media. But the last straw for Jess was hearing that Vanessa was living with Colt and Debbie after he said she needed a place to stay after her divorce. Jess has never believed that Colt and Vanessa are just friends, and Colt did share that he slept with Vanessa one time, though she ultimately wasn't interested in a relationship.

"At this point, there's no coming back from this," Colt told cameras about coming clean to Jess. "The only thing I can do is man up and be honest with her. I'm tired of lying. I'm tired of lying to Jess about Vanessa. I'm tired of lying about anything."

Jess continued to insist that Colt and Vanessa were more than friends and broke down in tears. She said Colt used her and that he always played the victim. At this point, Debbie came in the room to intervene when she heard Jess yelling at her son. Debbie told cameras that while she felt sorry for Jess in some way, she "brought this all on herself." She did, however, show some compassion for Jess, giving her a hug and insisting that Colt and Vanessa did not have a romantic relationship.

Eventually, Jess said she was "so tired" and Colt said he was sorry for not being a very good boyfriend. Jess told him goodbye and walked out of his house.

"I'm done with Colt forever," she told cameras. "I do not want Colt in my life."

Meanwhile, Colt said he knew his relationship with Jess was now over.

"I made so many mistakes, it's going to take me a long time to reflect and process everything," he said. "Ever since my divorce [with Larissa], I've tried to make a better Colt but I've just made things worse. I feel like I don't know who I am anymore."

Later in the episode, Jess met with Colt's ex-wife, Larissa. Previously this season, Larissa reached out to Jess to warn her about Colt, calling him a "demon" and calling Debbie "insane." Jess and Larissa ended up commiserating over Colt and insulted his penis size. Larissa then dropped a bombshell claim of her own, when she said that Colt had already been talking to Vanessa when they were still married.

"A long time ago, she bought a Groupon and said, 'Merry Christmas, I thought it could make you relax,'" she told Jess.

"I describe Colt as a player," Larissa also told cameras. "Because when I was married to Colt, I saw that a woman named Vanessa bought him a Groupon. So, Vanessa might have been with Colt since we were married."

Larissa later reassured Jess that she was better off without Colt.

"You know, Jess, you are beautiful," she said. "You are sweet. You have big boobies. Colt is nothing."

She added, "I feel like I saved Jessica a lot of stress and pain. And I'm very proud and happy that she finally woke up and saw that Colt's bad. I'm very happy to know that Colt is sad and lonely because he deserves everything that's happening to him."

When ET spoke with both Colt and Debbie in July, Colt acknowledged that Jess was a "rebound" after his divorce from Larissa.

"Let me tell you, a lot has happened, a lot is going on in my life," he said. "And that's what's great about this season is that there's a lot of that, actually. It goes in really interesting directions and you're gonna find out that the person I started with is not the person that I may end up with or who I become."

"I feel like I've been running since I married Larissa, or before that, and I'm still running," he added. "I think I'm getting a little tired of running, let me tell you. So, we'll see what happens next."

Colt also commented on Larissa continuing to talk badly about him and Debbie on this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? even after their divorce.

"For being dead to her, we keep getting mentioned a lot," he noted. "I just feel like she has a lot of problems with me -- a lot -- and I don't know why, exactly. We never really had that resolution, but at this point, I don't even know if that even matters."

"She can say whatever she wanted to say about me ... I don't think there's anything that she can say to me at this point that would make me happy or sad or anything," he continued. "I wish there was. I wish I could say stuff to her to make her feel better, but at this point, I don't feel like there's any words that could satisfy any of us."

