'90 Day Fiancé': Jibri Admits He Wouldn't Marry Miona If There Wasn't a Time Limit (Exclusive)
Jibri is facing some serious pressure when it comes to getting married to Miona. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé, Jibri admits to his parents that he's basically being forced to marry Miona in 90 days so that she can stay in America with him as opposed to her having to go back to Serbia, her home country.
Miona has rubbed Jibri's loved ones the wrong way since moving to South Dakota to be with him, specifically, his parents as well as his best friend, David. Miona wants to leave South Dakota and live in Los Angeles sooner rather than later, though Jibri has told her they need to save money by living with his parents before they can make the move. Miona has also caused a rift between Jibri and David, with Jibri noting that he felt he's given up his band -- which also has David in it -- for her.
In the clip, David's dad asks Jibri bluntly if he would marry Miona if he didn't have a 90-day time limit for her visa. Jibri says he wouldn't.
"No. I would wait 'till we had more time and to figure things out but that's hypothetically speaking," he says. "I don't have that time."
Jibri's dad says he wishes the couple would postpone their wedding and re-evaluate their decision in six months or a year. Jibri's mom, who isn't a fan of Miona's, obviously agrees.
"Jibri is saying he would not get married to Miona if this 90-day clock wasn't there, right?" she tells cameras. "And he's not ready to get married yet. So, I want him to listen to himself. I think part of what is really keeping him in this decision to get married is concern about the blowback from Miona. That really pains me to say because I want to be optimistic but that does not seem like it's gonna be healthy in a marriage."
90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.
