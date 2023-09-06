Kimberly confesses to her parents that not all is well in India with her fiancé, TJ, in this exclusive clip from Monday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Kimberly's parents travel to India to visit and she tearfully tells them about her serious issues with TJ's family.

Kimberly and TJ's family have been clashing due to their different cultures and she got into a huge fight with TJ's brother, Yash. The two are still not speaking. Kimberly tells her parents that Yash called her "stupid" and "trash."

"Yash has now told both of his parents that I'm a terrible person," she says. "But what gets me most is they want me to live with them, but they don't want me to be me. I don't know if I even want to be a part of that family because they were so terrible to me the other day."

Kimberly cries as she admits the situation has put a damper on her upcoming wedding to TJ, which is set to be an elaborate affair.

"And now it makes me feel like I'm not excited to get married, even though I should be excited because I'm still marrying the love of my life and we don't have any issues," she says.

But her dad argues that Kimberly and TJ actually have very big issues. He tells cameras that he doesn't think it's fair for Kimberly to be expected to give up her individuality for the sake of making her relationship with TJ work. He then suggests she postpone the wedding -- and if that doesn't work, to leave India altogether.

"If we postpone it, you still have the opportunity to work some things out with TJ," he tells her. "But if it's not going to work, you don't have to stay here either. I mean, we could get a ticket back."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Monday, 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and Discovery+.

