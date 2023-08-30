Kimberly is definitely not getting along with TJ's family in India. In this exclusive clip from Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, TJ gets into a heated fight with his mother, Alka, after she says Kimberly doesn't have any manners.

Kimberly moved from the United States to marry TJ after connecting online and while his family initially approved of the marriage, she's been having issues following what his family expects of her as a traditional wife. In this clip, Kimberly wears extreme ripped jeans showing her knees and part of her leg, which not surprisingly, doesn't go over well with TJ's mom. She asks TJ why Kimberly doesn't know how to dress in front of others and notes that she should know manners. Since Kimberly doesn't speak or understand their language, she awkwardly just sits there, though she obviously knows she's being talked about.

"A daughter-in-law should wear appropriate clothes," Alka tells cameras. "She should dress fully. Her cloth below is completely missing. What's the point of wearing clothes? Her father-in-law is sitting there. Respect your elders a little. It's not as if her coming to the house in indecent clothes will benefit her in any way."

TJ does defend Kimberly, telling his mom and brother, Yash, that they need to have patience with her. But his mom has had enough, bringing up Kimberly's prior explosive argument with Yash that led to the two no longer speaking. She says Kimberly acted "obnoxious" when she yelled at Yash not to touch her when he didn't touch her, and that "baseless allegations" like this would put them all in jail.

"We gave her so much love, she said she's like our daughter," Alka says. "That doesn't mean she can insult us by saying anything she wants."

After Yash eggs his mom on, TJ reaches his breaking point and yells at him to shut up. When their mom takes Yash's side and they all continue to heatedly argue, Kimberly just gets up and walks out.

But Yash can't help but take one last dig, telling her, "Better to go."

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC, MAX and Discovery+.

