'90 Day Fiancé' Recap: Julio Brutally Breaks Up With Kirsten

It's finally over between struggling couple Julio and Kirsten. On Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Julio finally admitted he wasn't ready to move to the Netherlands to be with Kirsten.

Julio and Kirsten's plan was always for him to move to the Netherlands from New York after connecting online, but during this season of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, it quickly became obvious Julio wasn't all in. He didn't tell his mother or his family and friends about the move, which came as a shock to Kirsten when she visited him in New York. He later started making suggestions that deviated from their plans, like Kirsten coming to live in the U.S. for two months or even him and Kirsten getting separate houses if he moved to the Netherlands -- which she quickly shut down. On Monday's episode, Julio finally admitted to Kirsten over video chat when she returned to the Netherlands that he wasn't going to move to her home country. He said his mother told him not to go and that his brothers needed him for guidance. Kirsten said he should have thought about that earlier and he admitted he "messed up."

"When the time is right, I think obviously that's going to be my end goal, but for now, I think I have stuff to work out with my family, you know?" he said.

Kirsten said she wasn't willing to wait another year, even when he insisted she shouldn't put a timeline on things. Julio didn't fight hard for the relationship at all, casually noting that they should just break up then.

"I am shocked by Julio's whole attitude," Kirsten told cameras. "Julio is just totally giving up on this relationship. It's like he doesn't care at all."

An emotional Kirsten called him out and said he didn't look the least bit sad. She pointed out that he looked like he was smiling, but he insisted that he did in fact feel bad.

"I feel like I'm the worst person in the f**king world," he said. "It's not a good feeling to watch you cry and not being able to be there for you. Like, it sucks, it's a horrible feeling."

Kirsten broke down in tears and called him disrespectful when he appeared to sarcastically laugh.

"You're, like, making fun of me while I'm so sad. I'm emotional, and here you are making fun of me and smiling," she said.

Although Julio insisted he wasn't making fun of her, he callously asked to just end the chat as she continued to cry.

"He's acting like a real piece of s**t," Kirsten told cameras. "I'm really hurt because I don't know if Julio ever had real intentions to spend the rest of his life with me. I feel like, did he even care about me? I'm not sure anymore."

Meanwhile, Julio told cameras that their relationship was not in a good place to begin with.

"It's not a good feeling that I broke someone's heart. I feel like an a**hole," he said. "I still love Kirsten, but I think that we have to really assess the situation and really look at things for what they are. I think me and Kirsten were living in a fantasy world for a lot of our relationship. You know, the last couple of months have been difficult. If things were going better with me and Kirsten, we would have been able to make it work."

