90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days season 4 star Lisa isn't giving up when it comes to getting Usman's mother to accept their relationship.

On last week's episode of the hit TLC show, 52-year-old Lisa met her 30-year-old Nigerian fiance's mother for the first time, though it didn't go well. Despite presenting her with a goat and dressing up in traditional attire, Usman's mom totally disapproves when her son tells her they plan to marry and that he wants to move to America with Lisa. Usman -- whose dream is to become a famous hip-hop musician in America under his stage name "Sojaboy" -- notes that his mom is upset because Lisa is much older than him and that his mom wants him to marry a Muslim woman from his hometown.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's brand-new episode, Lisa and Usman try another way to get his mom's blessing two days later. Usman has already said that it will be very hard for him to marry Lisa if his mom doesn't approve.

"I'm heartbroken because the clock's running," Lisa tells TLC cameras, referring to her limited time left in Nigeria before she goes back to York, Pennsylvania. "I don't have many more days."

Usman takes Lisa to the mosque to pray with his mom, a devout Muslim, in order to help their situation. Lisa expresses her concern that his mom still won't like her, but Usman says they don't really have a choice.

"I want to go to America," he later tells cameras. "So, I will do anything possible to make sure that it will happen."

