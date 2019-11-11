90 Day Fiance couple Michael and Juliana faced some uncomfortable questions about their relationship on Sunday's new episode of the hit TLC reality show.

Michael, a 42-year-old wealthy wine entrepreneur from Greenwich, Connecticut, is engaged to 23-year-old Juliana, a model from Brazil, whom he met at a yacht party in Croatia when she was 20 years old. Right off the bat, it is clear that Michael spends a lot of money on his much younger fiance. During the beginning of the episode, he's at a jewelry store buying Juliana a $4,000 necklace and reveals that she also bought a car on his credit cards that he's given her access to. When producers ask him how much money he's spent on Juliana since meeting her, he is clearly hesitant to reveal the amount but hints that it's over $150,000.

Meanwhile, the jeweler can't help but pass a little judgment.

Michael later shares that Juliana has been denied a visitor visa twice and that he hired an immigration lawyer who told him that the only way she can come to America is under the K-1 visa. Michael flies to Rio de Janeiro so he and Juliana could be interviewed for the visa and although the couple is happy to be reunited, the interview doesn't go well. Juliana says they asked "stupid" questions, including if she has worked as a prostitute the last 10 years. Juliana denies it, and says that being a model, of course she's been presented with these type of opportunities but has never done it.

Meanwhile, Michael is more visibly outraged and says he's surprised they're even allowed to ask questions like that.

"So, what does that make me, a pimp?" he says. "No, she's not a prostitute."

How would you react if you were in Michael and Juliana's position? #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/BedBSFalOq — TLC Network (@TLC) November 11, 2019

“There didn’t seem to be much due process,” Michael also told cameras. “She's a young single girl from a very poor part of Brazil. She has a lot of stamps in her passport and there's a concern that her plans for coming into America are to come here and potentially be involved in illicit activities."

"This doesn’t seem very right, I don't know what else to say I don’t know why that had to be a part of the process,” he added of the prostitution question. "I guess it's because Juliana and I met overseas with friends who were hosting parties and as a young model these girls get to travel … but of course, no, she's not a prostitute."

However, Michael later begins to bring up questions about Juliana's past because they're having trouble getting a police report saying that she's never committed any crime. When Juliana starts thinking of other places in the world where they can live together since she's having trouble getting a visa, Michael is more hesitant given that he has two young kids -- Max and CeCe -- and begins to wonder what kind of relationship they can really have if she can't get a visa.

Last month, ET spoke to another season 7 couple, 29-year-old Blake and 27-year-old Jasmin, whose story has yet to be told. Watch the video below to meet the couple.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiance': Sasha Reveals He Was Friendly With Emily While He Was Still Married

'90 Day Fiance': Michael's Kids Shade Him Over 23-Year-Old Girlfriend

Inside The Rise of '90 Day Fiance': 7 Seasons, 6 Spinoffs and 0 Signs of A Breakup

Related Gallery