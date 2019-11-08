90 Day Fiance season 7 couple Emily and Sasha are explaining his two failed marriages.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance premiered Sunday on TLC, introducing fans to 28-year-old Emily and her Russian boyfriend, 31-year-old Sasha. Emily hails from Oregon and moved to Russia to teach English despite not knowing how to speak any Russian. She met Sasha, a personal trainer, when she joined the gym, and despite a language barrier, the two began dating and are now expecting a baby together. However, Emily's family is concerned due to Sasha having been divorced twice already, and him having children with both of his ex-wives.

In this exclusive clip from the upcoming episode, Emily is getting ready to meet Sasha's first ex-wife, but the timing is awkward given that she's nine months pregnant.

"She was crazy, but this was a long time ago," Sasha says of his ex-wife.

Later, Emily says Sasha and his first wife married when they were 22 and they had a son together, but the relationship was "doomed to fail."

"She's so difficult a person," Sasha tries to explain.

A few years later, Sasha remarried and had another son and he says his second marriage didn't work out because their relationship changed when he got more into fitness.

"When I became more and more muscular, she said, 'I don't like you. It's not what I wanted,'" he recalls. "And I said, 'OK, I will find someone who will like.'"

When Emily chimes in, "And that someone was me," Sasha admits he and Emily knew each other while he was still married to his second wife.

"Actually, I knew you before this time, already," he says with a smirk, while Emily stresses, "This was when we were talking as friends."

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on TLC.

This season of 90 Day Fiance is already bringing plenty of drama. Last month, ET spoke with another one of the stars of the new season, 29-year-old Syngin, who hails from South Africa and moved to Colchester, Connecticut, to be with his girlfriend, 29-year-old Tania.

"You will see me go through some pretty rough -- not stuff -- but some pretty rough sh*t," he said. "So, it's like a whole new experience for me. You know, taxes are high, that's all I'm saying."

Watch the video below for more:

