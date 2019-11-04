90 Day Fiance season 7 couple Emily and Sasha have a lot to prove to their family and friends.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance premiered Sunday night on TLC, introducing fans to 28-year-old Emily and her Russian boyfriend, 31-year-old Sasha. Emily hails from Oregon and moved to Russia to teach English despite not knowing how to speak any Russian. She met Sasha, a personal trainer, when she joined the gym, and despite a language barrier, the two began dating and are now expecting a baby together. However, Emily's family is concerned due to Sasha having been divorced twice already, and him having children with both of his ex-wives.

"My family thinks that Sasha will eventually leave me for wife number four and I'll also be stuck taking are of this baby all by myself," Emily says.

But Emily is convinced her love with Sasha is "perfect."

"Sasha just made mistakes in the past and he happened to marry those mistakes, but we're different," she says. "Our relationship is perfect and we're gonna last."

Meanwhile, Sasha is determined to prove his doubters wrong.

"People are thinking I'm not a good guy because I was married twice, I have two kids from each of them, and now I am with another girl and she's pregnant, and people thinking this will happen again, I will divorce again, but it's not true," he tells cameras. "Because yes, I made mistakes but I'm actually a good guy and I will prove it."

While Emily is convinced that Sasha is a good father, it's later revealed that one of his ex-wives only allows him to see their child on holidays. Some fans also thought it was selfish of Sasha to plan to move to the United States when he has two young kids living in Russia.

As for Emily, she decided to have her baby in Russia since Sasha doesn't have his K-1 visa yet and she doesn't want to leave him behind. At one point in the episode, when her sister video chats with her and points out that it's concerning for Emily to have her baby in Russia when she doesn't speak Russian and bluntly tells her that she didn't think it out before getting pregnant, Emily says she's dizzy and has to call Sasha to come pick her up.

Last month, ET spoke with another one of the stars of the new season, 29-year-old Syngin, who hails from South Africa and moved to Colchester, Connecticut, to be with his girlfriend, 29-year-old Tania. Syngin and Tania also have a big issue in their relationship when it comes to children, given that she is ready to start having children immediately and he isn't.

