90 Day Fiance season 7 couple Robert and Anny are already showing signs of trouble in their relationship.

The new season of 90 Day Fiance premiered on Sunday night on TLC and one of the couples is 41-year-old Robert, who lives in Winter Park, Florida, and drives for a rideshare company for a living, and 30-year-old Anny, who's from Santiago, Dominican Republic. Robert shares that after talking to Anny online and video chatting, he booked a cruise that had a 1-day stop in the Dominican Republic to see her and ended up proposing before the day was over.

"Anny and I spent only eight hours together, but it was the best eight hours of my life," he says. "So, right then and there, I was like, 'I have to have this, Shorty.' So I asked her to marry me. It was spontaneous. I didn't even have a ring, but I wasn't going to let the moment slip away."

"For people who think this is crazy, I say, 'What the hell, mind your business,'" he continues. "I don't listen to what nobody says, I go with my heart and my mind."

However, money is quickly becoming an issue in their relationship. Anny wants an expensive engagement ring from Robert, who is of course, much more hesitant. He also doesn't want to buy her the iPhone she is asking for. But what Robert does think is an appropriate gift for Anny is buying her lingerie. One of the most memorable moments from the premiere comes when Robert walks into a lingerie store but doesn't know any of her sizes, and is pretty much clueless. 90 Day Fiance fans had plenty of thoughts on the awkward exchange between Robert and the sales associate.

Lingerie shop gal, showing Robert a corset: "Imagine her walking around the corner..."



Robert from #90DayFiance, checking out the legless mannequin, perplexed, "Yea, but theyreno legs..."



🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

Dude reminds me of Tracy Morgan. It's the voice! pic.twitter.com/1zO0F5RaKf — GabberWaukee (@GabberWaukee) November 4, 2019

Robert: I’m not gonna get you a phone or a ring. You’ll be getting some lingerie #90dayfiancepic.twitter.com/hEimag0Cnc — 90dayfiancememes01 (@90dayfiancemem1) November 4, 2019

#90DayFiance

Seeing Robert shopping lingerie for his 8 hour fiance



Me: pic.twitter.com/k3vW9x8Cgs — Sakiwie (@sakiwie879) November 4, 2019

Later, Anny keeps sending Robert angry face emojis when she can't access the money he says he sent her. Some fans online are comparing Robert to 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Caesar Mack, who repeatedly sent money to his Ukrainian girlfriend, Maria, while his friends repeatedly told him he was being taken advantage of.

Robert is almost as bad as Caesar #90dayfiancepic.twitter.com/PDN4frhMhT — Lisa (@LiiDonns) November 4, 2019

Another issue that looms over the couple is Robert's young son, Bryson. Robert is a single dad and clearly wants Anny to step up as Bryson's stepmom but she seems disinterested. Some fans online feel Robert wants a stepmom more than a wife.

Anny seems kinda gold diggerish to ask for an iPhone like that. But Robert seems like a cheapskate looking for a woman to be a stepmother to his son. #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/p3tdGdGM87 — Samantha💜👩🏾‍💻👑 (@Erulastiel14) November 4, 2019

so robert thinks the party girl is gonna mother his son? yeah, ok..... 🙄 #90DayFiancepic.twitter.com/PjTXkiMLSk — M Q N i Q U E (@MQNIQUE) November 4, 2019

Earlier this month, ET spoke to fellow season 7 stars Blake and Jasmin, whose story has yet to be explored. Blake, 29, hails from Los Angeles and works in the music industry, and he found love online with 27-year-old Jasmin, a model from Finland. In a tease for the season, Blake's friends have concerns over Jasmin's intentions with Blake, but Jasmine told ET that people's opinions don't bother her.

"I really don't care what people say, only thing I care about is what my family thinks and people that I love," she said. "People have opinions, always. Like, I really don't care."

Watch the video below for more:

