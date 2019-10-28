90 Day Fiance is returning with an all-new season -- and all-new drama.

Fans met Syngin and his fiancee, Tania, in the season seven trailer earlier this month, and as the South African told ET, "sh*t" gets rough.

"You will see me go through some pretty rough -- not stuff -- but some pretty rough sh*t," he recently told ET's Lauren Zima at the 90 Day Mixer at The Highlight Room in Hollywood, California. "So, it's like a whole new experience for me. You know, taxes are high, that's all I'm saying."

Taxes aren't the only thing Syngin has to worry about, however. The trailer shows him and Tania arguing over her desire to sign a prenup. "Who knows, actually [if I sign the prenup]," he teased. "We're going to find out more about that prenup."

Moving to Colchester, Connecticut, from South Africa was a big adjustment for the 29-year-old. "It got pretty dramatic," he shared. "You question whether this is the right decision to come here or not. Like, you fly halfway across the world to figure out if the love will work, and whether you question it, I think, will always be a possibility, but the questioning came up a couple of times."

Tania is also seen in the promo revealing that she doesn't know if Syngin is her "soulmate"; Syngin -- who watched 90 Day Fiance with his mom back in South Africa -- said fans will have to see if they're able to last. The now-reality star told ET that he was the one who actually introduced Tania to the show.

"When I met Tania, I was like, 'Hey, watch these crazy people.' And now we're part of those crazy people," he said, before noting that he "did not come on the show for fame." "We were debating whether to come on it, and she sent the email and boom. 'Hello, do you want to do it?' We were like, 'Oh sh*t.'"

Syngin wishes he swore a little less while filming the show but otherwise wouldn't do anything differently. "Watch out, be ready, it's going to be drama-filled, impact, action," he promised. "It's all real, it's all legit, it's how we deal with '90 days to get married,' so it's a short period. It's going to be crazy."

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance premieres Sunday, Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

