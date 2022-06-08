Reasons for Thaís' distrust of Patrick are coming to light in this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé. In the clip, Patrick tells Thaís he will no longer share his location with her on the phone now that she lives in Texas with him, and in the process, reveals he was once unfaithful to her when they first started dating.

Patrick and Thaís connected on a dating app and she ended up leaving her home country of Brazil to be with him in Texas. Things haven't gone smoothly this season as she's been butting heads with his older brother, John, who lives with them. John has given Patrick a hard time in the past about having to share his location on his phone with Thaís so that she can verify that he's not lying about where he is. In this clip, Patrick gives Thaís a brand new cell phone -- along with some lingerie -- but there's a catch. He says he isn't going to share his location with her anymore. Thaís clearly isn't happy with this and calls him out for being sneaky with the gift, but he tells her not to take the phone if she doesn't like the condition.

"This gives me a lot of anxiety, love," he tells her about having to share his location with her. "It feels bad when I'm with somebody and they're the love of my life, and they don't trust me. It doesn't feel good."

Thaís responds that he gave her reasons not to, but he says it's "in the past." When Thaís presses him to explain why she doesn't trust him, he says he "spoke to a girl" after they were together in the beginning of their relationship. Thaís heatedly shoots back that he actually hooked up with her and Patrick notes that all they did was kiss, but Thaís says kissing is still considered hooking up. Still, Patrick continues to defend himself.

"I think it's different, like when you kiss a girl between have sex with a girl," he tells her.

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

