Looks like Christian isn't as OK with dating a transgender woman as he said he was. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Christian and Chloe were intimate for the first time after awkwardly dancing around the issue since he traveled to London to meet her. But instead of the moment bringing them closer, Chloe got upset because he lied to producers about going all the way with her, and she assumed it's because he didn't want people to know he had sex with her because she's transgender.

Christian and Chloe connected online and she's been open about being transgender and autistic. Although he insisted he was OK with both of those characteristics, when it got closer to him traveling to London, he admitted it bothered him that his family wasn't as accepting and his friends also questioned him about it. Christian, who is extremely extroverted, then claimed to Chloe that he never makes the first move when it comes to being intimate which confused her since she had never known him to be shy.

"Things are a little awkward from the pressure that I'm putting on myself to finally be intimate," he previously acknowledged to cameras.

On Sunday's episode, Chloe got together with her friend Jane and admitted that things were "rough" with Christian but she still had strong feelings for him. However, she said she was hopeful for the future after they had sex for the first time together.

"He basically started to kiss my cheek and we ended up taking our relationship to like, you know, the next level," she spilled.

"Christian and I had sex last night," she also told cameras. "One thing led to another and it was really nice. I would say that our sex was romantic for sure and passionate. It felt like we were making love rather than just having sex."

Chloe told Jane that the infatuation and attraction they had with one another was definitely there and that he wasn't awkward about her body, which was a nice surprise given that she's the first transgender person he's ever been with. She said the experience felt natural and gave her hope that they could be a couple. However, Christian told cameras a different story about their night together.

"It was a good night," he abruptly said. "I didn't really say anything. I just started giving her a kiss and then yeah, we hooked up."

When a producer bluntly asked him if they had sex, he said no.

"But let's just say we hit a couple bases," he said. "You can say we got a double, yeah, no home run. We're kind of working our way up to that."

Later, Chloe met back up with Jane and burst into tears. She said she was frustrated and upset because she and Christian got into an argument and that he had broken her trust in him. Chloe explained that she and Christian agreed to be open and transparent about being intimate, but then he later messaged her and asked if she told anyone. When she replied that of course she did, he said he only told cameras that they made out and hooked up. She said she felt "agitated and confused" over him being so vague with the producers and not transparent at all.

"I let myself be vulnerable with Christian last night, so for him to go on and lie about our intimacy today feels extremely confusing and upsetting and I feel like I'm being manipulated," she said.

Chloe said Christian told her it was best they not talk about them being intimate in order to protect her and that it wasn't anyone's business, but she felt he was only saying that to protect himself.

"There definitely has been some gaslighting," she said. "Maybe he doesn't want people or his family to be able to know that he has been intimate with a trans woman because he doesn't want to hear their opinions."

"I don't want to be anyone's secret lover," she continued. "I have no interest in that. I would rather just be alone. There's been a few instances when Christian's insecurities about what other people think about him being with a trans woman have gotten in the way of our relationship. It really hurts because I thought we were past that. Now I'm wondering is he starting to crack under this pressure? .... I'm feeling disappointed and sad and also frustrated that things have taken this turn."

Still, Chloe said she wanted to give the relationship another shot and decided to confront him with her friend by her side.

"At this point, my trust in him is nearly zero percent but my heart, it's still there," she admitted. "And I know it's probably wrong, but there's one part of me that still wants to give him a chance."

"He needs to be able to separate what people think about us from his own feelings about our relationship," she added. "If he can't do that, there's a slim chance of this relationship working out."

