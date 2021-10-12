'90 Day Fiancé' Star Colt Johnson and Wife Vanessa Suffer Miscarriage 

90 Day Fiancé star Colt Johnson shared devastating news on Monday. The 36-year-old reality star posted on Instagram that his wife, Vanessa, suffered a miscarriage.

Colt said Vanessa got pregnant by surprise and that they were very much looking forward to becoming parents. Colt also shared a picture of their ultrasound and verification of her positive pregnancy test that she took on Sept. 2.

"Vanessa and I have experienced a loss we’d like to share," he wrote. "We recently discovered she was pregnant. This came about by surprise and really changed our perspective on life and our future. We started to think about a future with our child. We both became really happy with the prospects and imaginations of sharing a life with them."

"Unfortunately, the only news I can give on them is that they will no longer be joining us," he continued. "It breaks my heart."

Colt -- whose failed romances with his ex-wife, Larissa, and ex-girlfriend, Jess, were shown on the hit TLC show -- found love with his longtime friend, Vanessa, during season 1 of 90 Day: The Single Life. During the tell-all special that aired in May, Colt and Vanessa shared that they eloped and didn't even tell his mom, Debbie.

ET spoke to Colt and Debbie in March, and he talked about his deep feelings for Vanessa, whom at first was only interested in a friends with benefits relationship with him.

"You know, I love Vanessa. She's a part of my life," he said. "She's my best friend, you know, and we'll see what happens with that. Vanessa, I don't know what it is about her, but we've connected in the past years, we've come in and out of each other's lives, but we just always seem to find each other again."

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiance:' Colt and Vanessa Meet Up With Jess and Her New Husband (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page.

90 Day Fiancé's Debbie Reveals Her Past Relationship With a Celebrity

90 Day Fiancé: Colt and Vanessa Get Into Medieval Roleplay (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: Colt Reveals He Got Married Without Telling Mom Debbie

Related Gallery