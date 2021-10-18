90 Day Fiancé star Deavan has found love again after splitting from Jihoon. The reality star made an appearance at Flawless Medical Spa's grand opening in Las Vegas on Friday, and posed for pictures with boyfriend Topher Park.

Deavan and Topher posed on the red carpet, with Deavan showing off her tattoos in a beige dress. While on the red carpet, she shared that between the divorce from Jihoon and suffering a recent miscarriage with Topher and overall stress, she had gained almost 45 pounts while in quarantine. She openly shared with fans that she's since lost 15 pounds and is now embracing her new curves while still working to lose the remaining weight, and that she's not beating herself up over it.

When asked by a fan what her secret was to staying confident, Deavan replied, "Botox, filler, family and a good man!"

Deavan and Jihoon's love story was first shown on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way in 2019, when Deavan moved from Utah to be with Jihoon after connecting online. The two fought over Jihoon not being responsible with money and also his mom's constant disapproval of her. Still, the two married in Korea and share a son, Taeyang. She also has a daughter, Drascilla, from a previous relationship.

During quarantine, the couple split and Deavan moved back to the United States. In September 2020, she and Topher went Instagram official.

