'90 Day Fiance' Stars Loren and Alex Brovarnik Expecting Baby No. 2

Loren and Alex Brovarnik have a baby on the way! The90 Day Fiancestars shared that they are expecting their second child together on their Instagrams on Friday. The pair shared photos of themselves, with Loren cradling her baby bump and their 11-month-old son, Shai, wearing a shirt that reads, "Big brother."

"It’s true, we are expecting Babybrov #2! We figured why not have another, and Shai is so excited to become a big brother in late summer!" Loren wrote on her post. "We need to think of a nickname for our little embryo - please help us out and comment one below! 🙌🏼 #teambrovarnik #babybrovpartdeux #herewegoagain #2under2."

Alex also posted some of the same photos on his profile and added, "Yes it’s true we are expecting baby number 2 !!!! #teambtovarnik #blessed #babybrov

Loren and Alex met while she was on a birthright trip to Israel, where he was working as a medic. The 90 Day Fiance couple first starred in season 3 of the hit TLC reality series, which documented Alex coming to the United States to be with Loren after they met. They held two separate weddings to make sure both their families in the U.S. and Israel could celebrate -- one in September 2015 and another in July 2016.

In October 2019, they announced that they were expecting their first child together and welcomed their baby boy on April 4, 2020.

The two are one of the success stories of the franchise, and they celebrated five years of marriage in September. The fan favorites have continued to make appearances in the series.

"And they said it wouldn’t work. Jokes on them! 5 years and a baby later! Happy anniversary @alex_brovarnik - I absolutely love doing life with you!" Loren wrote on their anniversary. "And can’t wait for more to come! Cheers to a lifetime of laughs and balagan! I love you! 💕."

See more on the couple in the video below.

'90 Day Fiance' Star Alex Brovarnik Saves Drowning Man in the Bahamas This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiance' Star Alex Brovarnik Saves Drowning Man in the Bahamas: Watch

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Loren and Alexei Welcome First Child Together

'90 Day Fiance' Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Expecting First Child

Related Gallery