'90 Day Fiance' Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Expecting First Child

The Brovarnik family is expanding!

90 Day Fiancestars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are expecting their first child together, they announced on Instagram on Tuesday. The couple, who appeared on season 3 of the TLC series -- and currently star on 90 Days: Pillow Talk -- shared the news alongside sweet photos of Loren's baby bump.

"We’re so excited to finally say, BabyBrov is on its way! For those of you saying I’m pregnant, well, ding ding ding, we cannot wait to welcome our baby boy or girl this Spring!" Loren wrote alongside a slideshow on Instagram. "👶🏻💙💖👶🏻 #teambrovarnik #babybrov #May2020 #nextchapter #happilyeverafter."

Alexei added, "Yes it’s tru we are pregnant couldn’t be more excited, I AM GOING TO BE A DADDY !!! #teambrovarnik #blessed #BabyBrov#may2020."

Loren and Alexei, both 31, met while she was on a birthright trip to Israel, where he was working as a medic. They held two separate weddings to make sure both their families in the United States and Israel could celebrate -- one in September 2015 and another in July 2016. They now live in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

See more 90 Day Fiance news in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days': Jeniffer Reacts to Questions About Tim's Sexuality and Gender Identity

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days': Angela Leaves Tell-All Early After Explosive Fight Over Darcey's Ex Jesse

'90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days': Caesar Breaks Down After Emotional Confrontation With Maria

Related Gallery