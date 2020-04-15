90 Day Fiance fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are officially parents!

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, on Tuesday, ET can confirm. Loren gave birth at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, Florida.

"Everything happens and doesn't for a reason," the couple tells ET in a statement. "We were meant to meet our baby boy earlier! With everything going on right now with the virus, this is the smile and light we needed! Baby Brov made his grand debut on 4/14/20 at 4:26 p.m. We are so beyond in love with him and even more in love with each other!"

TLC/Loren and Alexei Brovarnik

Loren and Alexei first appeared on season 3 of 90 Day Fiance, when Loren, who hails from New York City, fell in love with Alexei during a trip to Israel in 2013. Alexei was the medic for her tour group. The two eventually got married in 2015 after his K-1 visa was approved, and they currently star on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.

The two announced they were expecting their first child together in October.

"We're so excited to finally say, BabyBrov is on its way!" Loren wrote on Instagram alongside pictures of her and Alexei cradling her baby bump. "For those of you saying I'm pregnant, well, ding ding ding, we cannot wait to welcome our baby boy or girl this Spring! #teambrovarnik #babybrov #May2020 #nextchapter #happilyeverafter."

Alexei also wrote on Instagram, "Yes it's tru we are pregnant couldn't be more excited, I AM GOING TO BE A DADDY!!! #teambrovarnik #blessed #BabyBrov#may2020."

Loren has been documenting her pregnancy on social media, and clearly, the couple couldn't wait to be parents.

Meanwhile, in March, Alexei was a real-life hero when he rescued what appeared to be an intoxicated man from drowning in the Bahamas. Watch the video below for more:

